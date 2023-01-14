With border restrictions in the rearview mirror, Whistler Blackcomb, the crown jewel of Pacific Northwest skiing and an international bucket-list ski destination, is back within easy reach for Washington snow lovers. Here’s why a trip to Whistler is so different from taking a trip to any Washington ski hill.

1. The learning area is blissfully high up the mountain

Elevation in the Pacific Northwest is a precious commodity. The higher you can get, the more likely you’ll be looking at snowflakes than raindrops. Learning to ski in the Cascades means sticking to lower elevation base areas, which on the wrong day can mean a soggy lesson. Not so at Whistler, which smartly built a learning center at the mid-station of the Whistler Gondola. That means ski and snowboard students can ride up to higher elevation for better quality snow during lessons, then take the gondola back down at the end of the day.

2. The backcountry access is world-class

Whistler was the first place I ever tried backcountry skiing, now the fastest growing segment of winter sports, and remains a hotbed for venturing off-piste. The resort sells backcountry tickets (CA$45, or $33.53), good for one ride only up to the top of the mountain, and maintains clearly marked resort exits into surrounding Garibaldi Provincial Park. The Spearhead Traverse, a 20-plus-mile alpine route that links Whistler and Blackcomb via a spine of glaciated peaks, is considered one of the 50 most classic ski routes in North America. The Kees and Claire Hut, the first of three planned backcountry shelters along the route, opened in 2019. Advance reservations are required.

3. Washingtonians are honorary Canadians (for discounts)

Vail Resort’s business model incentivizes customers to buy Epic Passes and punishes walk-up skiers, with single-day lift tickets going for CA$200-plus at Whistler. But if you don’t spring for an Epic Pass — say you’re a Crystal, Baker or Summit at Snoqualmie partisan — and still want a deal, buy a two-, five- or 10-day EDGE Card for deeply discounted rates. Washington residents are the only non-Canadians eligible for this lift ticket.

4. Non-skiers still have a great time

I’d be hard-pressed to keep my grandmother entertained all day at Stevens Pass, no matter how good the band is at the Foggy Goggle. But for years in the 2000s, my parents brought non-skiing grandma on Whistler trips, where she entertained herself browsing shops, seeing movies, people watching and petting a never-ending parade of mountain dogs. Other non-skiing attractions include soaking at the Scandinave Spa, a scenic ride on the Peak 2 Peak Gondola, a spin through the Audain Art Museum or an educational tour of the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre.

5. Whistler is extremely kid-friendly

Mom is taking a lesson and dad wants to get in a full day? No problem. Babysitting Whistler offers reliable, well-vetted babysitters (CA$28 per hour; babysittingwhistler.com). While on parent duty, meanwhile, the cozy Whistler Public Library has fireside reading chairs, an impressive kids section and Sunday story time with a local librarian. Come mealtime, meanwhile, no maitre d’ turns up their nose at procuring a high chair, even at fine dining establishments.

6. You’ll meet people from all over the world

Running into a neighbor on the chairlift at Crystal is part of the homegrown vibe at Cascades ski areas, where tourists are more scarce. Whistler, however, is a global destination. On our December trip, my wife shared a lesson with a Singaporean, I chatted in the hot tub with Torontonians, we waited in line behind a family from Mexico, and the Australian quotient is high among the seasonal staff.

7. Mountain culture thrives — from funky fashion to locally made boards

Nothing against gear in every shade of Gore-Tex when suiting up for a Cascades powder day, but Whistler brings out the mountain fashionista. I saw a skier in a puffer jacket that shined brighter than a disco ball, perhaps channeling the Whistler ’73 spirit that inspired Marine Layer’s current winter collection or Seattle’s own TaraShakti vintage ski suits. Mountain culture means more than trendy outerwear, of course, and the thriving maker scene encompasses brands from Dissent Labs‘ high-performance ski socks to Prior‘s locally made snowboards and skis — you can even take a factory tour.

8. You can park your car upon arrival — or leave it at home

Whistler’s compact, pedestrian-friendly design means that if you are staying in the village, you don’t need your car once you arrive at your lodging. (Pro tip: Unload at your hotel then park at the Whistler Conference Centre or Whistler Village Centre Parkade for the cheapest overnight rates; CA$20 for 24 hours.) If you do book accommodations further afield, meanwhile, BC Transit operates an extensive bus network, ski racks included, to get you to and from your chalet. And with frequent shuttle bus service from downtown Vancouver, in theory you could travel to/from Seattle without driving at all.