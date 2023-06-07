Summer in Seattle — is there anything better? Long, warm days with blue skies are capped by stunning sunsets over shimmering waters.

With the summer solstice on June 21 fast approaching, the longest days of the year are here. The sun will set at 9:10 p.m. that evening, and around 9:11 p.m. for the following week or so. Get used to it: Seattle Weather Blog tweeted on Saturday that the sun won’t set before 9 p.m. until July 19.

Everyone knows about Gas Works, Golden Gardens and Alki Beach parks. Take full advantage of the extra daylight hours by soaking in a sunset from one of seven other scenic spots around Greater Seattle.

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

2021 N.W. 190th St., Shoreline

Head just north of Seattle and you’ll find Richmond Beach — and probably fewer crowds. This park is excellent during the day, but sunsets here are hard to beat. Take your pick of picnic spots — sweeping, elevated views of the Olympics and Puget Sound can be enjoyed from the wide-open grassy area of the park, as well as the 1,300 feet of beachfront that’s perfect for strolling. As a bonus, parking is plentiful here, though some of the lots are a bit of a walk from the beach.

Carkeek Park

950 N.W. Carkeek Park Road, Seattle

Carkeek Park has it all — hiking trails, a grassy field for picnicking, a creek with spawning and returning salmon, a neat overpass to watch trains run below, and of course, a west-facing beach that’s perfect for unimpeded sunset views. Take a seat on some driftwood, or, if you catch the beach at low tide, explore tide pools, and watch the sun as it drops below the Olympics.

Sunset Hill Park

7531 34th Ave. N.W., Seattle

Want the gorgeous views of Golden Gardens without all the people (or the parking) at the popular Seattle beach park? Head to the smaller, nearby neighborhood park, aptly named Sunset Hill Park. As the name suggests, the park is on the hill above Golden Gardens; it’s a wonderful place to catch a sunset. Grab a bench or a blanket and enjoy the peace and quiet as you look out over Shilshole Bay Marina, the Sound and the mountains.

32nd Avenue West Boat Launch

1480 32nd Ave. W., Seattle

This hidden gem on the south side of Magnolia is tucked at the end of 32nd Avenue West. Here, you’ll find a small beach with perfectly strewn driftwood for sitting upon — the beach itself is a bit rocky — with views of the water and mountains all around. To the south, you’ll see West Seattle. To the east (that is, to your left), the Seattle skyline. And, of course, to the west, you’ll find Bainbridge Island and the Olympics … and a beautiful sunset.

Betty Bowen Viewpoint

1191 Seventh Ave. W., Seattle

Queen Anne is well known for another viewpoint, superpopular Kerry Park, but just down the street, Betty Bowen is a better bet for a sunset. This pocket park, named for a prominent Seattle journalist and art promoter, overlooks Elliott Bay, Puget Sound and the Olympics. And though you may be glued to the stunning vista, be sure to look down at the pieces of art cast into the walkway. Continue around the corner, following historical Queen Anne Boulevard for a less obstructed view, and as the sun dips down, watch for the houses below to light up.

Jefferson Park

3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle

This gem of a park in the heart of Beacon Hill is one of Seattle’s best spots to catch a sunset with a view of the city skyline. Take a leisurely stroll on the paved loop around the lawn at the center of the park as the changing colors reflect off downtown’s buildings. Bonus for parents: The park also features one of Seattle’s coolest playgrounds. Pack a dinner to eat at one of the covered tables and you have an entire summer evening planned out.

Seahurst Park

1600 S.W. Seahurst Park Road, Burien

If you find yourself wanting to skip the crowds of Alki Beach, head a bit farther south to Seahurst Park. The crown jewel of Burien’s park system, Seahurst’s 2,000 feet of coastline make for a lovely beach walk backed by a quintessential Pacific Northwest summer sunset scene. Watch the ferries glide across the water on their way to and from Vashon Island as the sun goes down behind the Olympics.