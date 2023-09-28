As September turns to October every year, hikers in Washington rush to the mountains for “Larch Madness.” Across a few short autumn weeks in the Cascades, the popular deciduous conifers turn a vibrant shade of yellow before dropping their needles for the winter.

Larch season differs in Washington from year to year, but generally, the first couple of weeks in October feature peak subalpine larch colors, while western larches change later. Subalpine larches live in subalpine regions between 5,800 and 7,500 feet while western larches are found between 2,000 and 5,500 feet.

Most larches grow east of the Cascades in the sunny, drier climate. As a result, a limited number of Washington larch hot spots see an influx of hikers in a short window of time. To avoid traffic and overuse of trails this fall, seek out some less popular but equally dazzling larch hikes. Here are five suggestions to spy the special specimens during this year’s Larch Madness.

(As always: Check Washington Trails Association trip reports for the latest intel on larch colors and conditions on the trail — and the roads. Pack your Ten Essentials and be weather-aware — winter comes early in higher-elevation locales.)

Forest Service Road 6211

Round-trip distance: 7.3 miles

Elevation gain: 3,600 feet

Pass: None

About 45 miles north of Leavenworth, this hike provides a workout while delivering larches aplenty (after a long, potholed forest road that’s best for high-clearance vehicles). You’ll begin your hike on a wide path before veering onto the steep Carne Mountain trail. With fall colors all around, hopefully the views take your mind off the elevation gain. The larches pop in the basin just before the final ascent to the summit. You’ll find yourself surrounded by larches here — it’s otherworldly. Turn around there or push to the summit for a 360-degree view of the surrounding peaks and the larches below.

Forest Service Road 9714

Round-trip distance: 6.5 miles

Elevation gain: 1,900 feet

Pass: None

This trek near Blewett Pass is great for spying western larches, should you miss the peak for the earlier-turning subalpine variety. After making your way through trees for the first half of the hike, the trail will open up a bit and get steeper. Looking down into the valleys, you’ll see golden larches popping out among the green. At the top of the Teanaway Ridge trail, you’ll find views of Mount Adams, Mount Rainier and Mount Stuart. Continue on the trail about one-third of a mile toward Jester Mountain, and you’ll find yourself walking among magical larches.

Forest Service Road 9703

Round-trip distance: 11 miles

Elevation gain: 3,000 feet

Pass: Northwest Forest Pass

Navaho Pass and the peak of the same name typically see fewer people than other popular larch trails nearby. It’ll be several miles before trees appear, but patient hikers will be treated to a stunning panorama. The trail to the pass begins in forest before transitioning to exposed meadows. Views get better as the trail rises higher, reaching the pass at 5.5 miles. The longer hike to the peak (13.7 miles, 4,223 feet of gain) showcases the surrounding summits and the patches of bright-yellow larches emerging from the talus slopes in the valleys below.

Forest Service Road 4340-300

Round-trip distance: 12.5 miles

Elevation gain: 2,350 feet

Pass: Northwest Forest Pass

The Lake Chelan-Sawtooth Wilderness is some four and a half hours from Seattle in the Methow Valley, but this hike is worth the drive. After a rough but manageable ride on Forest Service Road 4340-300, you’ll meander through a mildly graded, mostly forested trail for most of the route. Gaining elevation, meadows and peek-a-boo views appear, in addition to subalpine larches. Upper Eagle Lake is a stunning alpine lake ringed with peaks and studded with the bright-yellow larches. This is a multiuse trail, so you may see bicycles, motorcycles and horses.

Forest Service Road 4440

Round-trip distance: 9.2 miles

Elevation gain: 3,850 feet

Pass: Northwest Forest Pass

If you can only put one larch lake hike on your list, make it this one. Also in the Lake Chelan-Sawtooth area, the first couple of miles of the trail are a bit overgrown and brushy but moderately graded. The views grow richer as you ascend more steeply through a former burn area before reaching alpine meadows on the way to Scatter Lake. The larches begin about 600 feet below the lake, where you’ll walk a stunning trail lined with larches. Push on to the lake, where the vibrant yellows of the trees contrast brightly against the brown-gray lake basin and the aquamarine water.

Seattle larch walks

Want to see larches in the city? You’re in luck: Western larches live at several Seattle parks. Find several lining the walking path along the northeastern shore of Green Lake; on the western side of Washington Park Arboretum, walk the Pinetum Loop to enjoy the larches; and you can spy them on Lake Washington Boulevard, too.