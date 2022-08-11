Several beaches along Lake Washington, including Madison Park Beach and Matthews Beach in Seattle, were closed Tuesday due to high levels of bacteria.

Swim beaches in King County along Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish are tested every week for bacteria, which is an indicator of feces in the water. Some beaches are also tested for algal toxins, according to King County.

Public health officials say people and their pets should not swim or wade in these waters. Dogs are more likely to get sick since they drink more lake water than people, according to King County.

The following swim beaches around Lake Washington in Seattle, Renton and Bellevue are closed:

Gene Coulon in Renton

Newcastle Beach in Bellevue

Meydenbauer Bay Beach in Bellevue

Madison Park Beach in Seattle

Matthews Beach in Seattle

Closures are specific to a beach and King County says bacterial results can be different over short distances, so the quality in other parts of the lake is unknown.

After a beach is closed, King County says they try to identify the source of the feces. Contaminated water can come from a variety of sources, including a sewage spill, dogs, geese, people and streams carrying feces from upstream areas.

Up-to-date information on which beaches are open or closed can be found on King County’s swimming beach map.