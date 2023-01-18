Seattle hiking enthusiast, bird-watcher and outdoors advocate Lauren Braden, founder of the Northwest TripFinder adventure guide, wrote the book she always wanted to have.

In “52 Ways to Nature: Washington — Your Seasonal Guide to a Wilder Year” (Mountaineers Books, 2022), Washingtonians will find tips, insights, destinations and ideas to spend more time in nature year round. There are suggestions for novices and experts alike offered with commentary from Braden, who has “done everything in the book over the last 20 years.”

Here are five ideas from the author to help you get outdoors and have fun this winter.

Go birding

Because of Washington’s unique climate and geography, there are abundant opportunities to view birds through the winter. Birding allows you to immerse yourself in nature with a purpose, and you can identify numerous birds with little prior knowledge; Braden recommends an app called Merlin, which helps novice birders with photo ID and birdsong recognition. Union Bay Natural Area at the University of Washington is a great place to start in Seattle. Braden also suggests Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge, Deception Pass State Park and Samish Flats. “Puget Sound is a wintering habitat for dozens of species of dabbling ducks, diving ducks, and seabirds, many of which breed in Alaska and the Artic,” Braden notes in her book.

Bathe in a forest

“Forest bathing is the practice of immersing yourself in nature, engaging all of your senses in the present moment,” Braden says. This concept was popularized by Japanese doctors, who wrote prescriptions for patients to go into a forest to sit, lie down, observe surroundings, breathe, and leave technology and worry behind. And you don’t have to dive in headfirst to reap the benefits of forest bathing. Braden recommends taking a walk in the woods, discovering texture by picking up rocks or touching tree bark, using your five senses, sitting against a tree or taking off your shoes to feel the earth. While you can take (or replicate) a forest bathe almost anywhere, Braden suggests Schmitz Preserve Park in West Seattle, Japanese Gulch in Mukilteo, Evans Creek Preserve in Sammamish or Snake Lake in Tacoma Nature Center.

Advertising

Camp in a yurt

Camping in winter can seem daunting, particularly on rainy days. Camping in a yurt, especially a heated one, makes things easier. These circular buildings, traditionally used by nomadic people, are found at many state park campgrounds in Washington, offering a unique, dry place to stay. These Spartan structures typically can sleep six people, with electricity, heat, bunk beds and a table. Braden stresses that it is still camping — “the bathroom is a short walk away, and cooking is outside on a camp stove or campfire” — but the pressures of setting up a tent and keeping yourself warm are eliminated. Camping in the winter provides benefits you don’t get in the summer, too: thinner crowds, no mosquitoes and bees, elbow room on hiking trails that are less busy in winter. Braden is fond of the yurts at Pacific Beach State Park in Grays Harbor County and Tolt MacDonald Park in Carnation, but there are several parks in Western Washington with yurts.

Bask in the rain shadow

You can get out of the rain without driving far from Seattle. The Olympic rain shadow keeps Olympic Peninsula towns like Sequim much drier than Seattle and its suburbs. “The Olympic Mountains are a barricade, forcing the air up the west slope as it cools and condenses … it starts to rain and then snow as the air climbs to the summit,” Braden explains. “On the flip side of the mountain range, the air mass warms and dries as it sinks.” To avoid the moist winter weather in Seattle, head to Sequim, Port Townsend, Whidbey Island or the San Juan Islands. Of course, it rains in these places, too, but less so, meaning you have a solid chance to enjoy dry hiking trails, sunny walks in small towns or sightseeing at historical locations. Braden recommends Ebey’s Landing on Whidbey Island on foot, the Olympic Discovery Trail on bicycles and a copy of the guidebook “Best Rain Shadow Hikes: Western Washington” on your reading list.

Watch storms roll in

“Storm-watching is really just ‘watching’ from inside,” Braden says. While you can experience intense storms throughout Western Washington, the coast elevates storm-watching to the next level. “There’s a whole industry on the Washington and Oregon coasts devoted to storm-watching, where cabins and inns have huge picture windows facing the ocean,” Braden says. Beyond watching 20-foot ocean swells, listening to wind gusts of 40 mph and seeing nature in raw form, storm-watching is an excuse to cozy up in a chair for some reading, hot beverage drinking or beachcombing to find treasures when the storm has passed. On the Olympic Peninsula, Braden recommends the Kalaloch Lodge, Quileute Oceanside Resort or Chito Breach Resort as stellar places to watch storms during the Washington winter.