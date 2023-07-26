Washington’s Olympic National Park and Mount Rainier National Park are two of the top 14 park destinations in the country for summer vacations, according to one travel website.

Trips to Discover ranked the best national park destinations for the summer season. The article notes that summer is “the perfect season to explore places that may be too cold or too remote to reach in the winter or head to parks that are less visited to avoid crowds.”

Oregon’s Crater Lake National Park also made the list.

Olympic National Park is rainy, averaging 100-170 inches annually, according to the National Park Service. All that precipitation is what gives the park one of its unique and attractive features — its large areas of temperate rainforest.

Mount Rainier is one of Washington’s most iconic landmarks, and a haven for winter activities. Climbers and hikers prefer the mountain during the warmer months.

Trips to Discover highlighted Mount Rainier’s wildflower hikes during the summer months, writing that summer visitors will “see the lower slopes blanketed with wildflowers,” and recommends the park’s “numerous hikes to enjoy with a large network of trails, from short and easy treks like the Tipsoo Lake Loop that winds through wildflower meadows while providing views of Mount Rainier to the 93-mile Wonderland Trail.”