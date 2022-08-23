A power outage at King County Wastewater’s East Pine Street Pump Station in Madrona caused an overflow of sewer water into Lake Washington Monday, prompting officials to warn people not to swim or allow pets in the water at two parks.

Wastewater treatment workers started the emergency generator and the pump station at 1600 Lake Washington Blvd. The pump station was back online later that day, the King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks said in a news release. Staff are working to determine why the generator did not turn on automatically, the department said.

Officials are warning people not to swim or let pets into the water at Howell and Madrona parks because of the sewage spill.

Swimming in or ingesting water at those two beaches, or along the shoreline between the two swimming areas, could make people or pets sick, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation. Dogs are more likely to become ill because they take in more water than people, King County said.

The area of concern after Monday’s spill also includes the street-end parks at East Olive Street and East Pine Street, Seattle Parks said.

Separately, several other Lake Washington swimming areas are closed due to high bacteria alerts unrelated to the spill:

Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park

Matthews Beach Park

Meydenbauer Bay Park

Newcastle Beach Park

Lake Washington swimming areas are tested for bacteria on a weekly basis between May and September. Results can be viewed on King County’s website.