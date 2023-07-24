The things that get passed around my neighborhood’s Buy Nothing group range from used clothing to leftover cake to entire houses worth of furniture. Mylar balloons travel from party to party. We have a ton of young families, so baby and toddler stuff gets swapped regularly. No one wants an Exersaucer to stick around longer than necessary, can you imagine?

Full disclosure: I’m sitting here on a Buy Nothing chair, at a Buy Nothing desk, typing this story.

Buy Nothing is an online group where neighbors give each other things they no longer need. Members can ask for things, and give away gently used items to keep them out of the landfill. The Buy Nothing Project was launched by two women on Bainbridge Island in 2013. In this past decade, according to Buy Nothing, it has grown to 7.5 million users from every country on the planet.

Gifts are shared mostly over Facebook groups, and there’s a Buy Nothing app that launched almost two years ago. To join a Buy Nothing Facebook group, search for your neighborhood group and request to join. Or join via the Buy Nothing app, which is free to download and instantly connects you to other users nearby.

The point is to buy less, share more and cut down on waste and plastic. Buy Nothing gifts aren’t just tangible items; the gifting and regifting helps you get to know your neighbors and your community.

“We call it a global network of hyperlocal gift economies, where the real wealth that’s accumulated is the connections between neighbors,” said Buy Nothing co-founder Rebecca Rockefeller.

Advertising

Rockefeller met Liesl Clark, who would become her Buy Nothing co-founder, in 2009 via the Bainbridge Island Freecycle group. Rockefeller had some curly willow sticks Clark wanted, and Clark had some broken flower pots Rockefeller wanted.

“[Clark] would offer things that were pushing the envelope of reuse,” Rockefeller remembered. “I think I need to meet this woman! She seems like my kind of person.”

A year later, Clark and Rockefeller, now friends, were walking along the beach with their kids and noticed the bits of plastic mixed in with the sand. At Point No Point in Hansville and the Schel Chelb Estuary on Bainbridge, they started to pick up beach plastic and count it, which turned into a yearslong project. The two launched Buy Nothing Bainbridge on July 7, 2013, with the goal of keeping more plastic waste out of the ecosystem.

Ten years later, they’re still at it.

“We were just on one of the beaches last week, again, picking up plastic,” Rockefeller said. “Literally, the same beach.”

Going forward, Clark and Rockefeller’s goals for Buy Nothing are building up app usage and making money to cover their costs.

First, the app: Version 2.0 just launched in mid-July. Buy Nothing started on Facebook because Facebook was available and it’s free. The app, however, has a community metrics section that allows you to see your impact. Each user can click on the “community” tab on the app, and it’ll list the number of gifts, asks and gratitude posts within whatever radius the user sets. It also shows the number of new message threads started between people within the past seven days. It’s a personalized statistic that gets refreshed every 24 hours. Down the line, Rockefeller hopes to be able to translate those metrics into carbon, new plastic production and water usage footprints.

Advertising

The money aspect: Rockefeller is a single mom of two and works at a nonprofit for people with disabilities. She’s been dipping into her own pocket to cover costs, not to say anything about the time she’s volunteered to administer the Buy Nothing universe.

“I can’t ask anyone to take over leadership of this,” Rockefeller said. “I can’t hand somebody something and say, ‘Do it for free for a decade of your life.’ I want this so badly to be sustainable, so we can pass it along. So it can grow. So it can iterate.”

Some ideas she and Clark are tossing around to make money from the app include partnerships, and offering delivery as a paid service, sustaining memberships and subscription features. The core app itself is free.

While Buy Nothing started on Bainbridge Island, Rockefeller credits early members in King and Kitsap counties for spreading the word. “Everybody in this area played a big role in bringing it to life,” she said. “We’ve only grown through word-of-mouth. People in this area spread the word and made it grow global.

“If it were just the two of us, it would just be two of us giving each other twigs and flower pots. It only works because other people are willing to do it.”

In honor of the 10th anniversary of Buy Nothing, here are 10 stories of gratitude and community bonding from Buy Nothing members.

Advertising

Christmas gifts

This past Christmas, partly as an experiment in avoiding the commerce of the holidays, I got my entire extended family — 14 people — thoughtful, personal gifts that fellow Buy Nothing-ers bestowed upon me. (I did this over a period of 6 months.) I got a Beyblade [spinning-top toy] set with an arena for my 8-year-old nephew, and a bunch of car toys for my 5-year-old niece and nephew. I got my sister a lovely handbag.

I love that we can upcycle, recycle and gift to neighbors what we no longer have use for ourselves. This is one of the best uses of the internet/social media that I know of.

— Liisa Spink, Seattle

Blessing Bags and friendship

I am retired and started to use local Buy Nothing groups. Since I have time, I began picking up toiletries to take to a local nonprofit and to make Blessing Bags for the homeless. One day, I received a message from someone asking if I needed any help. From that message three years ago, I made a new friend.

— Janet Hughes, Bothell

“Communities that give”

I have received so many incredibly generous gifts. I will mention five impressive gives that were extremely special:

1. A great five-drawer bedroom dresser in immaculate condition.

2. A toddler’s car seat for my grandson in excellent condition; not a scratch, stain, or crumb on the seat.

3. Two tickets to an inspiring and powerful evening listening to a National Geographic talk at Benaroya Hall.

Sponsored

4. A wonderful bird bath that looks great in the garden and is loved by birds splashing around on warm days.

5. Several expensive, brand spanking new, concrete slabs to complete a walkway on the side of my house.

It has been said many times and in many ways that Seattle is vanishing, yet there remain communities that give and communities that trust. In most cases, items are retrieved from a neighbor’s front porch and people only take the item with their name on it. No neighborhood is perfect, but Buy Nothing is a wonderful addition.

— Jaye Ware, Seattle

Additions to the menagerie

I am grateful for the gift of two chickens who have become part of our household menagerie. They came via Buy Nothing from a family who raised them from chicks. COVID was overwhelming for them as they worked from home, had two children under 5 and cats and a dog too. The chickens have a home with our family now. They came with a coop and all the chicken supplies. We are grateful for their presence, the eggs and endless amusement they give us every day.

They fit right in with our three quail, the two cats, the dog and four Buy Nothing guinea pigs. One of our cats is a Buy Nothing gift too, from a family who moved to the city from a farm.

— Emily Mulleda, Seattle

Speedy crutches

One of my first “asks” was for crutches to borrow for my 6’4” husband. I had them by 8:30 the next morning! Faster than I could have gotten them from a store.

Advertising

— Lisa Kjaer, Seattle

Multipurpose rice bowl

A Buy Nothing member’s grandmother died and she reached out to the group for help when there was an unexpected need to split her grandmother’s ashes.

No one had a spare urn, but Laura Clinton kindly offered a lovely rice bowl with a lid. I don’t know what happened in the end with the grandmother, but shortly thereafter, the bowl ended up being offered on BN again because Laura could no longer see it as anything but a potential urn.

Someone even commented, “Wait, isn’t that the urn?!” Another specified she’d fill it with meals for living people. Comedy gold.

— Kashena Jade Konecki, Seattle

Gifts for the kids

Buy Nothing has been such a blessing as a single mom with young kids. It has saved my dollars and the environment. From bouncers to high chairs, toys to swing sets and playhouses, my kids have enjoyed so many wonderful gifts. As soon as my kids outgrow them, we have passed them on to others in the community.

— Stephanie Edwards, Seattle

“Blown away”

First, someone loaned me a karaoke machine for a party and that was amazing. Second, I collected tons of clothes for two young men who were recent refugees whom I supported during their first year.

I’ve explained Buy Nothing to numerous family members who live in other parts of the country. They mostly live in suburbs, and they have never heard of anything like this. They are blown away that people give stuff away. They are blown away at the array of things people will give (really nice stuff to a half-eaten birthday cake). I’ve tried to explain to them how, to me, it really builds connections, dispels fear and makes me feel like I’m not living around strangers.

Advertising

— Karen Pillar, Seattle

Replacing toys and games

I live in a co-op and we have a community room where we house kids toys and games. A donation pickup of other things in the community room was scheduled to be picked up and all the kids’ toys and games were accidentally taken. We could never recover any of it. A neighbor suggested I post the need for replacing some of the toys/games on Buy Nothing.

Within a few days, the community gifted so many things. The kids, of course, had been heartbroken when the toys went missing but were overjoyed with the gifted items.

— Yvonne Anthony-Lopez, Bothell

Lemonade stand

During the summer of 2020, my son wanted to help the community by doing a lemonade stand. Buy Nothing helped get a table and materials to make the display, and so many people drove up to see us. Even the local fire department came to get refreshed and feature us on their social media sites. It was such a hard time and through simple gifts and community spirit, there were countless smiles that day (under masks of course, but you could tell).

— Jeff Mueller, Seattle