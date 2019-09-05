Dear Carolyn

DEAR CAROLYN: My brother-in-law and his wife have struggled with infertility for years. I would be willing to be a surrogate for them. Is there any sensitive way to make such an invasive offer?

I suspect they would not consider IVF in any form for religious reasons; even if they did, they may prefer to use someone else. I could accept any decision gracefully. I just can’t see any way to say, “Hey, if you wanted, I would do this,” and my husband is not especially close to his brother.

Do I continue to keep my nose out of it? I have two kids and do know what I would be signing on for.

— Willing

DEAR WILLING: What does your husband think about this? For a bunch of reasons, I think your lovely, compassionate gesture needs to start with him. Assuming he’s even comfortable with the idea, he is the best person to raise the issue, in a preliminary, brother-to-brother talk.

Carolyn: My husband agrees they are unlikely to consider it. He thinks they have accepted that they won’t have kids. I’m not as certain, just because I know how long some other couples continue their struggles.

— (Still) Willing

DEAR (STILL) WILLING: I would follow his lead on this, then, and stay out of it.

DEAR CAROLYN: It came to light yesterday that my mother-in-law is lying about me joining her with my husband for an upcoming event. She has used me as bait to get other family to visit her in years past, regardless of my actual plans or presence for the festivities. A truth-seeker among the in-laws asked me if I were REALLY going to be there; it sounded like I had told my mother-in-law to count on me being there but had dropped them last minute.

I have gone ultralow contact with my husband’s family — because they tattle — so it would be awkward to write to them all that “I won’t be there … again … because of your mother’s behavior,” but I would love to. Address the lie or the liar? Ignore both?

— Anonymous

DEAR ANONYMOUS: If they’re acting as “truth-seekers,” then they’re on to your mother-in-law’s lies, no? Possible? No need to share a difficult truth that’s out there for all to see.

Regardless, the answer is just to do your thing as if there were no weirdness going on. That includes: making your own plans; sharing your plans matter-of-factly with people; responding to questions about your plans with the straight-up truth: “No, we won’t be there. … She said we agreed to go and then backed out? Strange — we told her months ago that we had other plans.”

Then, respond to any fallout with the kind of plain statement you would use with logical people: “There must have been a misunderstanding. I’ll make sure to tell you directly next time, if you’d like.”

The answer to weirdness in general — baiting, manipulating, lying, guilting, throwing tantrums — is to be aggressively unweird. And unaggressive. Good luck.