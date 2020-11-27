Thanksgiving is over and the weekend is here! If you’re still recovering from a food coma, here are some fun, relaxing things you can do over the next few days.

Eats and drinks

If you need a break from Thanksgiving leftovers, check out these three Seattle-area restaurants for comforting takeout food.

Find a new favorite with this list of 24 restaurants that have opened recently in the Seattle area.

Try making these easy mini turkey potpies with your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Be creative and use your Thanksgiving leftovers to participate in the next round of the Pantry Kitchen Challenge.

Indulge in this recipe for loaded Lemon Yogurt Cake, courtesy of Spinasse chef Stuart Lane.

Books and arts

Join Moira’s Book Club in reading Catherine Steadman’s “Mr. Nobody.”

Get in the holiday spirit with these online streams of “The Nutcracker” from Pacific Northwest Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and more.

Stream Book-It’s new audioplay season, which starts with Octavia Butler’s powerful “Childfinder.”

Movies and music

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

If you miss going to concerts, listen to these six essential Seattle live albums.

Outdoors