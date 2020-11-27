Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Thanksgiving is over and the weekend is here! If you’re still recovering from a food coma, here are some fun, relaxing things you can do over the next few days.

Eats and drinks

Books and arts

Movies and music

  • Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
  • If you miss going to concerts, listen to these six essential Seattle live albums.

Outdoors

  • Want to get outside? Here’s how to start cross-country skiing, which is the ideal sport for social distancing.
  • It may be cold and dreary out, but you can still embrace frilutsliv and enjoy the outdoors.
  • Take a walking tour of Port Townsend’s history, with an interpretive trail that tells the story of the S’Klallam people.
  • Watch the Westlake tree and Seattle Star lighting, and check out Seattle Center’s Winterfest.

Amy Wong: awong@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @amyewong. Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

Most Read Life Stories