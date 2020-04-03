Sketched March 26, 2020

The Mukilteo Lighthouse has never failed to catch my eye, ever since I first boarded a ferry in the nearby terminal soon after moving to the Seattle area in 2006.

Lighthouses aren’t the crucial navigational beacons they used to be. GPS, radars and other advances of modern technology can do the job now. But they are still useful in many other ways. Their towers remind us of our vital connection with the water and mark scenic locations always worth exploring. This one, built in 1906, is the centerpiece of a whole park and museum where I’ve often taken visitors from out of town for leisurely excursions.

As I expected during this cloudy morning walk, the town was deserted and the lighthouse park was closed due to the measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. I saw a few people pass the gate, but I stood outside the fence to make this sketch. I figured as long as solitary walking, running or biking are OK under the governor’s stay-at-home order, solitary sketching should be fine, too, right?

For a moment, seeing the lighthouse again brought bright thoughts to my mind. A lighthouse is a perfect metaphor of hope. It keeps sparkling, casting a beam of light through the dark so we can feel safe moving forward.

P.S. The Mukilteo Historical Society assists the U.S. Coast Guard in maintaining the lighthouse. Visit mukilteohistorical.org to plan a future visit.