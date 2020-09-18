The coronavirus pandemic — plus our many other plagues of the moment — has pushed millions of people to the mental edge in Washington.
For a life-threatening emergency, always call 911.
If you’re looking for a way to get help for yourself or someone you know, here’s an extensive list of resources available.
Also try:
- The Washington State Health Care Authority offers a list of mental health crisis lines that can offer help.
- Anyone in the state can call Washington Listens, an anonymous program that offers support and a connection to community resources: 833-681-0211.
- Check out the Behavioral Health Group Impact Reference Guide, put together by the state Department of Health. It describes behavioral health impacts and recommendations for some occupations and social roles that could be more heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. There also are several links to more resources and opportunities to learn.
- The state DOH puts out a monthly behavioral health report. Here is August’s report.
- The Washington State Coronavirus Response page.
- For King County COVID resources.
- For seniors, AARP’s main coronavirus page and the new AARP Community Connections page for those seeking resources.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice for older adults.
- Therapeutic help for communities of color can be found locally at MulticulturalCounselors.org and the Washington Therapy Fund Foundation , and at the Boris L. Henson Foundation.
