How to Seattle

Have you ever passed a fellow pedestrian on Seattle’s streets, made eye contact and smiled, even mustered the courage to say “hello,” just to get back … nothing?

If so, you’re not alone. When we asked Seattle-area residents how they’ve overcome the city’s alleged cold shoulder, tales of unanswered text messages, abandoned plans and, yes, some success stories came pouring in.

Readers debated whether the Seattle Freeze — a term first mentioned in print by The Seattle Times in 2005, but used colloquially decades earlier — exists at all. Some point out that this is a city of transplants (just 30% of Seattle adults were born in Washington) bringing their own attitudes or consider the iciness more stereotype than reality.

But for those struggling to find community, the Freeze feels real. Some described it as hitting “some kind of invisible wall,” an aversion to eye contact and greetings, a tendency to flake on plans, or longtime residents with no time for new relationships.

While plenty of folks are polite enough, finding “close-knit friendships, the kind where people track along with your day-to-day and know your regular joys and sorrows” is difficult here, reader Tara Kearns said. “But it’s possible.”

So how do you build those connections? Some readers’ pieces of advice (“warmth melts ice”) were more inspirational than others (“be more likable”). But most agreed that, with some persistence, you’ll come across kindred spirits sooner or later.

Below are the most common pointers on socializing in Seattle that readers offered. In this section next week, we’ll share the specific activities, groups and venues they recommended so you can put these tips to use.

It all starts with “hello”

As one reader, uh, helpfully suggested, you may need to “try harder” at making friends. But seriously, the Freeze can be a self-fulfilling prophecy, readers said; sometimes the solution is to “simply smile, say hi and introduce yourself!” Cheryl Wynne encouraged.

Plenty of folks echoed the sentiment.

“Anytime I feel disconnected from people in Seattle, I remember that this is a two-way street,” said Betsy Hartman.

“Have a bit of trust that the folks you meet along the way might enjoy a tiny bit of acknowledgment of their own existence,” said Liz Hammel.

Still worried you’ll be a bother? “Bother away,” Stephen Schwab said. “You might never see them again. Or you might just gain a friend.”

Pin down plans ASAP

One of the most frustrating aspects of the Freeze is the lack of follow-through on plans, several readers mentioned. Sure, those acquaintances are raving about how you need to catch up soon. But when you actually try to organize a get-together, you may still get crickets.

This occurs “especially amongst millennials who are friendly but extremely noncommittal,” Stephanie Koder said. “‘Let’s hang out soon’ is almost a guarantee it won’t happen.”

A few readers warned about not being too pushy — but others argue: If you don’t solidify a day and time, who will?

“By selecting a date at the time of the invitation, it creates a commitment at the beginning,” said one reader who grew up in Seattle. “Some people will always flake out, but I found that people also appreciated being invited in, and someone else making it happen.”

Be persistent — just not too persistent

Breaking into an existing social circle or creating a new friend group takes time. Patience and persistence are key, readers emphasized.

Consider this humbling advice from readers Sara Chapman and Tara Kearns: “Don’t expect return invites, but keep asking people over” and “be ready for rejection.”

On a more optimistic note, “if there’s no interest, move along. You’ll find your people!” Kearns said.

While repeated rejection hurts, try to remember that “the aloofness of Seattleites isn’t personal,” said a reader who only identified themself by the name Libby. Eventually, some connections are bound to stick, Chapman said.

While the ability to power through is important, there is such a thing as trying too hard, readers with personal experience warned. If it’s not clicking with a certain group, community or individual, move along and trust that something better is out there.

“Lean into welcoming communities, but don’t chase after the ones that aren’t. If your gym has an icy air about it, then give up and go elsewhere,” Stephanie Koder said. “Fully thawed places in Seattle definitely exist.”

Keep looking for “the bright-eyed extroverted individuals” or “the people who wear bright colors or smile more or respond to others more than the usual,” readers advised.

Transplants are your friends

Some new folks in the city report getting the Freeze, often unintentionally, from longtime Seattle residents. Their social calendars may just be too packed to fit in the friend-hungry transplants who keep arriving.

One reader called it the “deep bench” — when locals are busy with in-town family members or a close-knit group of friends from childhood or college.

Hear it directly from a deep-bencher-er directly.

“My life is crammed with activity. I love meeting new people, but newcomers to Seattle tend to be looking for some new best friends, and right now my ‘dance card’ doesn’t have room for that time-intensive relationship,” said Joan Cabreza, who’s lived in the Seattle area for more than 40 years. “Please don’t take it personally. My suggestion to newcomers: Yes, let’s become friends, but don’t immediately expect we’ll get together every weekend.”

Instead, be patient with busy locals and seek out recent transplants who are also searching for connection, several readers suggested. (“Perhaps over time, we’ll even become close friends!” Cabreza added.)

Find a social hobby (no, it doesn’t have to be hiking)

Countless readers stressed two critical ingredients in the recipe of adult friendship:

Find people who share common interests or passions. Seek out structured activities that create repeated interactions with said people.

Lifelong Seattle resident Vonnie Benofsky has found that “most new relationships occur when people are involved in an activity.”

“You generally get as much as you give, but sharing interest in a mutual subject or event helps inspire friendship,” Benofsky said.

Another reader said they have noticed Seattle transplants seem happiest after taking up a hobby that provides community and sense of identity.

“On the East Coast, people’s identities seem more wrapped up in careers. That’s not a judgment — it’s just different,” they explained.

Enter: clubs, sports teams, classes, community groups and other activities, through which you can meet your future besties. (To each their own, though Katrina Dohn insists “playing pickleball is definitely the winner” of Freeze-melting.)

Whatever pastime you pick, don’t overlook the meeting regularly part. This way, others “will be forced to get to know you!” Stephen Schwab pointed out. (If they still don’t like you, that is a whole different issue, according to Schwab.)

While “you’re probably not just going to bump into them on the street,” Jason Lederer agreed it’s definitely possible to find your people through shared hobbies. “Seattle is a city of people with diverse backgrounds and interests. It’s also a city where many people relocate to, so chances are, you can find people who share your roots, interests and passions.”

Wondering which club or organization to join first? Readers had lots of suggestions, from volunteer groups and board games to playing tennis and climbing mountains. Next week, we’ll be sharing them in a second edition to this anti-Freeze guide.

In the meantime, keep looking up from your phone and smiling. As Anne Kutay reminds us, “It all starts with hello!”

