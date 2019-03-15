Meet some of the characters at Emerald City Comic Con.

Did you see my preview of Comic Con cosplayers last week? The convention is now in full swing at the Washington State Convention Center. Don’t be surprised if you run into Darth Vader downtown. He’s harmless.

To get an up-close look at the cosplayers and talk to them, you can also go to Freeway Park, adjacent to the convention center, where you’ll find many of them posing for photographs. You have to admire the passion and creativity these pop-culture fans put into their hobby. And how much their work makes other people smile.

Here are some who stood out for their cool head gear and make up and who were kind to pose for me.

Zach Horvatch, 26

Seattle

In real life: Systems engineer

In cosplay: Star Wars clone stormtrooper

“I was looking for a new hobby and started designing costumes with a 3-D printer I got on an impulse buy.”

Nick Kettman, 40

Portland

In real life: electrical engineer

In cosplay: gang member from “Cyberpunk 2077” video game

“I made the mask from light foam from scratch. The eyes are made of circuit board and I can see well enough through some tiny holes.”

Steve Smith, 38

St. Louis

In real life: costume and prop maker

In cosplay: gang member from “Cyberpunk 2077” video game

“The cosplaying community has changed my life. I went to art school and majored in illustration. I used to sell appliances for a living. Now I build and sell costume props.”

Scott “Silje” Bethke, 32

Lake Stevens

In real life: aircraft mechanic at Boeing

In cosplay: Twi’lek from “Star Wars”

“The head appendage is made from latex filled with foam.”

Hailey White, 26

Seattle

In real life: student at Seattle Pacific University

In cosplay: Twi’lek from “Star Wars”

“Comic Con gives you a chance to get away from reality and the stressors of life for a few days.”

Christopher Vance, 47

Seattle

In real life: security guard

In cosplay: Mojo Jojo from “Powerpuff Girls”

“I cut out a gorilla mask. It’s a very easy costume. I’ve been going to conventions since 2ooo. I love to make people laugh.”