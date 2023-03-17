Positively PNW

“You got this!” reads some of the handwritten cards exchanged between classmates within the Kent School District. “We believe in you.” These words of comfort will arrive just as Muslim students begin fasting for Ramadan, a holy month marked by abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset, prayer and donating to others. This year’s holiday begins on March 22 and culminates on April 21 with Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

The cards are the brainchild of Shukri Olow, a local mother who founded the Ramadan Affirmation Cards Project after she visited her daughter’s classroom in 2019 to help the kids find ways to support their Muslim classmates.

Having handmade the cards, Olow said, “if someone is fasting, hopefully, their classmates will be a bit kinder to them.” Her greater hope, she said, is that activities like these extend beyond the monthlong holiday and help schools around the region be “welcoming for all of our students.”

The activity is part of a larger effort to build empathy, inclusion and support for young Muslim students who are fasting during the school day. Olow, who ran for office in the Washington House of Representatives in 2022 and King County Council in 2021, hopes the cards can open the door for youth and educators to embrace students from diverse religious backgrounds and provide them with tools that they can use.

“It’s important to have all people in our school districts and our education system who understand the cultural or religious obligations of any of the young people they’re serving,” Olow said. “I was excited about doing this in my kiddos’ classrooms because I wanted to ensure that they had that access to information directly from a Muslim who is observing.”

“We believe in you”

Most Muslim children begin fasting at the onset of puberty or by age 15. Olow explains that Muslim youth are often encouraged to fast with their families or they fast out of excitement and wanting to feel included in the festivities.

The program comes as Washington’s Muslim population continues to grow, with at least 125,000 Muslims living in the state in 2020, mostly in King County, according to an estimate from the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Washington chapter. Olow, a mother of two, launched the card-making activity four years ago in her daughter’s third grade classroom at Emerald Park Elementary School in Kent.

“Right before COVID, my eldest daughter started fasting, and I thought a lot about that spiritual journey for her,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that she had a space and adults during the school day who understood what was happening and then also who were able to affirm her and what she was practicing, which is the month of Ramadan.”

Last year, Olow began extending the project beyond her daughter’s school. During the visits, Olow teaches the students about Ramadan and asks them how they think they can support their Muslim classmates.

“I always start with a question of ‘Does anyone know what Ramadan is?’” Olow said. “One or two Muslim students in the classroom would know, but the majority of the students didn’t know [and] they were curious.”

As young people shouted different ideas, she would then lead them into an activity to write encouraging notes to Muslim classmates who are fasting. Then, dozens of cards are penned with colorful markers, hearts and messages like “You got this!” and “We believe in you.”

Afterward, Olow would explain the importance of Ramadan traditions like donating to charity.

“This is a month where we take care of our neighbors, this is a month where you don’t consume food from sunrise to sunset to have a deeper understanding of people experiencing different challenges,” Olow recalled. “All the kiddos were empathetic and were able to have a deeper understanding of what this month means.”

Amanda Deal, Emerald Park’s success coach and former third grade teacher, said between 2013 to 2022 approximately 10% to 20% of her third grade students celebrated Ramadan. Deal said students are excited to talk about the holiday and that it helps them draw connections between their own cultural celebrations.

“Having a parent come in to teach … from their own experience was really a privilege,” Deal said. “My hope is that more people are willing to let folks come into their classrooms with a different perspective.”

Fostering inclusion of Muslim youth

The project comes as Muslim students continue to report incidents of Islamophobic bullying across the United States. Advocates attribute the harassment in part to the heightened surveillance of Muslim communities after 9/11. A 2021 report from California’s Council on American-Islamic Relations found that one in five Muslim students did not feel lessons on Islam and Muslims were fair; another 32% did not feel comfortable sharing their Muslim identity with classmates.

Similarly, CAIR Washington representatives said they have noticed an increase in complaints of bullying of Muslim students and disproportionate discipline targeting them by school staff.

As a Black Muslim teenager growing up in South King County, Olow attended classes in the Kent and Auburn school districts. She said it was rare to see herself reflected in the classroom and beyond.

“As a young person, there weren’t too many places or spaces that were able to affirm my identity, whether it’s my religious or ethnic or racial identity,” she said. “As I became a mother, I wanted to make sure that there were spaces for my young people.”

The Ramadan Affirmation Cards Project also helps teachers better understand the challenges Muslim youth face in their classrooms during the holy month, such as lower energy levels during exams or classroom activities due to fasting.

“When I worked for the school district in Seattle, one of the kiddos fainted in a classroom,” Olow said, recalling that officials later found out the student was fasting. “They’re just a lot of awareness that needs to happen that is generally good for educators to hold.”

Because of the activity, Deal said she’s more conscious of the holiday. Each year, the project signals to young Muslim children that, “‘Oh, this teacher is supportive of my culture. She is viewing it positively,’” she said.

Olow’s daughter, who was a third-grader during the first affirmation card project, is now a teenager. In celebration of Ramadan, Olow planned to return to her daughter’s classroom and others with a stack of blank cards and words of support.

“I’m curious how she’s going to feel now as a middle schooler,” Olow said jokingly.

She remembered her daughter enjoying her classmates penning encouraging cards in support of her. Olow hopes that more Muslims students can feel like they have adults who care.

“Back then she felt special,” Olow said of her daughter. “She would say, ‘I felt special that these people were curious about who we are, and one aspect of our identity — our faith.’”