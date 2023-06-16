Soul and jazz music echoed through Seattle’s Pratt Park that weekend in 1983. Dozens of Black people gathered there to dance, eat barbecue and rejoice for one of the city’s earliest communitywide Juneteenth celebrations in recent memory. The next year, hundreds more people joined the festivities in the Central District to celebrate the holiday, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, over 150 years ago.

Before 1983, some Black Seattleites saw Juneteenth as more of a private event to be celebrated at home with a close group of loved ones. But DeCharlene Williams wanted to change that. The Central District beauty salon owner and neighborhood advocate believed the holiday should be something bigger — a day that the whole community could celebrate Black culture, unity and one another.

Today, Juneteenth is celebrated throughout the Seattle area with large marches, community gatherings in city parks and dinners with red-hued foods and drinks such as red velvet cake, barbecue and strawberry soda to symbolize the bloodshed of enslaved people who died. Seattle wouldn’t have those celebrations today without Williams’ decades of event organizing, said Stephanie Johnson-Toliver, president of the Black Heritage Society of Washington State.

Now, five years after the Central District icon’s death, Williams’ family is keeping her legacy alive through their involvement in Juneteenth events and community organizing in the Central District. The holiday is also an opportunity for the family to share stories of her journey as an entrepreneur, leader and community activist.

“Her story is a Juneteenth story,” said Williams’ daughter, Rita Green, because of her mother’s lifetime of resilience.

Growing up, Green remembered her mother emphasizing that the holiday was “about community … to bring everybody together and to share a future with one another.”

Williams, a descendant of enslaved Texans, was especially interested in Juneteenth because of the ongoing racial turmoil Black communities faced in the decades after slavery was officially ended.

“We were free-ish. We’re still not free,” Green said. “We deal with a lot of obstacles that you have to overcome.”

As a single Black woman in the 1960s, Williams confronted many of those challenges. Racism and sexism made it difficult for her to obtain the property for her beauty salon. Thirty different Seattle banks rejected her business loan applications until 1968. Williams’ paperwork was finally accepted when she used the initial “C.” instead of her name to avoid sexist bias.

Since Williams’ death in 2018, DeCharlene’s Beauty Salon has twice served as a starting point for Seattle’s Juneteenth Freedom March because of its community significance. Outside the shop’s doors, members of advocacy group King County Equity Now and Africatown Community Land Trust recognized her activism, legacy as a Central District business owner and resilience in the face of discrimination to make her business flourish amid the Civil Rights Movement.

She was someone who persevered and “figured out a way to turn those no’s into yeses,” said Rachelle Roberts, Williams’ niece who works at her aunt’s namesake salon as a cosmetologist and aesthetician.

Despite the obstacles she faced, Williams continued on a journey of building financial freedom for the future. Today, financial literacy and addressing racial wealth disparities are key parts of Juneteenth celebrations.

Green, who is the chief of staff at Africatown Community Land Trust, said starting the march at the salon helped educate people about the history of the Central District. This includes highlighting figures like Williams, who founded the Central Area Chamber of Commerce and contributed to the growth of Black businesses and discussions of economic justice in the Central District. Green recalls her mother advised neighbors not to sell their property in the area because it was prime real estate, which could be used to generate economic wealth for future generations of Black families.

Looking back at Williams’ activism in the Central District, Green said the march’s route also emphasizes the rapidly changing demographics of the neighborhood due to gentrification. In the 1970s, Black people made up more than 70% of the Central District, but today the population is more than 60% white, according to data from Seattle Neighborhoods.

“Yet again, their economic wealth was stolen from them,” Green said of Black people who had to move out of the area because of rising costs. “What are we going to do to prevent it from continuing to happen? We got to stand up.”

Green said reparations are owed to Black people to recoup from the lingering effects of slavery, which has spanned inequities in business, housing, health care, education and in the legal system.

Because of the racism Williams faced in opening the beauty salon, Green still questions what her mother’s life would have been like without those roadblocks, “Where would she have gone?”

Juneteenth also brings renewed attention to the push for reparations for Washington’s Black communities. This year, state lawmakers passed legislation that would create down-payment and closing cost assistance for people affected by discriminatory housing policies that contribute to gentrification.

Juneteenth is a time to reflect on this painful history alongside joy and unity, said Green and Johnson-Toliver.

“It was always a celebration and remembrance that freedom isn’t free,” Green recalled.

For decades, crowds filled Pratt and Judkins Park for a lineup of performances, which included African drumming, soul artists, food vendors and appearances by the Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle, a nonprofit sharing the history of horsemanship and the outdoors.

“Everyone is still excited,” Johnson-Toliver said. “And wanting to continue this festival in honor of her.”

Green said she wishes her mom was alive to see Juneteenth be recognized as not only an official city holiday in Seattle, but a federal holiday across the nation that’s garnered national attention beyond Black communities.

“I just know that she’s got to be smiling down,” she said.

Family continues her legacy

Today, Green remains the owner of DeCharlene’s Beauty Salon, her mother’s iconic business.

Roberts and Crystal Williams, her granddaughter, work as cosmetologists in Williams’ salon. Roberts said her aunt wanted to build a space, where people can work for themselves and then in turn help other people.

“I’m living her dream,” Roberts said. “To be able to live the dream that she had is everything.”

Green said she carries on her mother’s work through helping community members build economic wealth through homeownership in the Central Area as part of Africatown Community Land Trust.

“The mission is to help create generational wealth for the Black diaspora,” Green said. “We want to make sure that they don’t lose their homes.”

As Juneteenth approaches, Green said her mother would be proud she is invoking a larger message of liberation.

“We have to come together as a Black community to support each other,” Green said. “And to help ourselves grow and become prosperous… That is something that my mom truly believed.”