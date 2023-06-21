Burlesque entertainer Mx. Pucks A’Plenty said they immediately dropped their phone to the floor after receiving an email this spring asking them to join Seattle Pride Parade’s legendary roster of grand marshals.

Pucks, who affectionately describes themselves as the “Michelle Obama of Burlesque,” is the founder and co-producer of the all-people of color What the Funk?! burlesque festival in Seattle. Pucks said they were shocked and honored to be selected for the position.

“I never thought I would be seen,” said Pucks, who also runs Queer Prom, an event featuring burlesque, drag, comedy and the crowning of a Queer Monarch. “It’s really important to see someone that’s Black, queer, nonbinary, femme and disabled … someone that typically in our society, we don’t elevate.”

Pucks is one of three grand marshals poised to greet thousands of Pride celebrants Sunday as they lead the 49th annual Seattle Pride Parade in downtown Seattle. The Galactic Love-themed festivities kick off at 11 a.m. and will run along Fourth Avenue, between Pike Street and Denny Way. Pucks will join fellow grand marshals Ijeoma Oluo, a Seattle-based writer and bestselling author of “So You Want to Talk About Race,” as well as the Lavender Rights Project, a Black LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

According to Seattle Pride, the grand marshals were chosen because they aim to uplift the community through their work in the realms of culture, education and human rights. This comes as more than 400 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in the U.S. this year, with most targeting transgender people’s access to health care, ability to participate in sports and use of bathrooms that correspond to their gender.

Amid these legislative attacks, the 2023 grand marshals embody queer liberation, joy and resistance, said Noah Wagoner, interim executive director of Seattle Pride.

“This is a really stressful time for the queer community,” Wagoner said, adding that he hopes the Pride celebration can serve as fuel “to really fight for our lives.”

Echoing those concerns, Pucks said they want members of the LGBTQ+ community to feel empowered at the Seattle Pride Parade because there is an “attack on our family.”

“Get the strength that you need from the community,” Pucks said. “Use that as your sword and shield because the fight is not over.”

Meanwhile, the Lavender Rights Project, an organization that, according to its website, “elevates the power, autonomy, and leadership of the Black intersex & gender diverse community through intersectional legal and social services,” said the title of grand marshal brings visibility to the joys of, and highlights the ongoing disparities facing, Black LGBTQ+ people.

“Folks are now seeing Black trans folks in a very public spotlight and thinking about our liberation and what that looks like in the work that we’re doing,” said Angel Patterson, the group’s development and communications associate. “We’re honored to be in this position on the shoulders of our ancestors that came before us.”

In the U.S., Black trans people continue to face an outsized level of violence. This year, at least 12 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed, with Black trans women making up most of the victims in these attacks, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

“Black trans women and femmes specifically are the most marginalized in our communities,” Patterson said. “Seeing us having a good time [at the Pride parade] should make folks happy, but also should make them think about the things that we go through on a day-to-day basis.”

Sharing a platform with grand marshals Pucks and the Lavender Rights Project is an honor, said Oluo, an award-winning author whose work focuses on race, gender and discrimination.

“It’s a statement that’s really important right now,” Oluo said. “Black queer people are really being targeted in unprecedented ways in our lifetimes. It really matters to center us.”

During the festival, the Lavender Rights Project will be walking as a group in the parade while Oluo and Pucks plan to wave to revelers from the back seat of convertibles.

Oluo, who is a Black queer woman, said she’s excited for her children to “see their mom embody her whole self out in public.”

“I want them to also see that however they find their way in the world, it’s not all scary,” Oluo said. “It can be a real celebration.”

Oluo added that having a lineup of Black queer and trans grand marshals amplifies a much larger message to the public about prioritizing Black LGBTQ+ people. “The question then is, are we going to actually follow that up with action?” Oluo asked.

Seattle Pride organizers have taken steps to increase inclusion at the parade. This includes adding a wider diversity of performers and vendors, making the event accessible for people with disabilities and partnering with Black LGBTQ+ groups, who run local Pride events.

However, as a child of the ‘90s, Oluo still remembers attending some of the city’s larger Pride events in downtown Seattle — and not seeing many Black LGBTQ+ people there. Because of this history, Oluo said she was hesitant to accept the offer of grand marshal.

“I had to think about it at first, honestly,” Oluo said. “For me, it’s not about personal honor. I was thinking, ‘OK, in what way would my Black queer community benefit?’ ”

But a conversation with Seattle Pride changed her mind. Oluo said the organization acknowledged its past harm and vowed to continue supporting local Black Pride events and increase the presence of people of color in its programming.

“I felt comfortable,” Oluo said. “I didn’t feel like I was being used as a token. I felt like I could accept this and have it just be that lovely bit of recognition for Black queer people to see a bit of themselves centered in this event.”

In recent years, Seattle Pride has required that LGBTQ+ people of color represent more than half of the talent at Pride events, the organization said in a statement. The organization acknowledged that past parades did not reflect the diversity of the entire LGBTQ+ community.

“We recognize our accountability as staff members to transform our events and organization,” Seattle Pride said in a statement. “We are fully invested in examining our practices and learning how to be more effective on behalf of our community.”

Oluo says that, had she seen a Black grand marshal 30 years ago, it would have helped her feel welcomed and that her queerness belonged in the space. Being grand marshal, she said, “means a lot, thinking of younger me.”