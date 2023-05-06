This City Block In this series, The Seattle Times highlights stories from across Seattle’s unique neighborhoods, a block or two at a time. This edition of This City Block focuses on Rainier Beach. More

Throughout the week, Gregory Davis can be spotted leading town halls at the Rainier Beach Community Center and praying alongside residents during Sunday church services. And before the closure of Maya’s Mexican Restaurant in 2018, it was common to see him bringing visitors to try his favorite dish: arroz con pollo.

Despite living in Beacon Hill, Davis is a familiar face in the Rainier Beach neighborhood through his decades of work with the Rainier Beach Action Coalition, a grassroots neighborhood advocacy group. Over the years, his presence and advocacy earned him a nickname: the “unofficial mayor” of Rainier Beach.

“When people use these monikers, ‘Mayor of Rainier Beach,’ I can’t be that because I don’t even live here,” Davis said jokingly. “But, I do organize where I work.”

Still, longtime residents like Fai Mathews, 70, Davis’ relative and a volunteer for the coalition’s annual Back2School Bash that supports local students and families, said some call him the mayor because he’s “out there doing the hard work” like organizing cleanup crews to tackle litter hot spots.

Davis said he’s fighting for the neighborhood’s future because he believes in making it a sustainable place for residents who want to stay and thrive in their communities. For over 20 years, the Rainier Beach Action Coalition’s mission has been to implement the neighborhood plan, a document created by residents in 1999 and updated in 2012 that established a blueprint for how the area would grow and develop.

Advertising

Davis said he takes seriously the responsibility that comes with being a transplant to the area.

“You got to be accountable to who’s there,” Davis added. “That’s why I always talk about the hopes and dreams of the residents in Rainier Beach.”

Twenty-four years since the neighborhood plan was created, advocates say more work still needs to be done.

Now, as affordable housing developments pop up across the neighborhood and renovations of public spaces and institutions are in progress, Davis said he views the plan as a chance to hold the city accountable to Rainier Beach residents.

“When there is no one to hold them accountable,” Davis said, “they will come and go amidst the creation of good or bad policy, and neighborhoods are left to make sense of things and are forced to start over again in advocating, educating and holding account.”

The Rainier Beach Neighborhood Plan was one of 38 such plans created in the 1990s to reflect the area’s rich history and values, while strategizing for future housing, transit and community needs. With more than a decade left to complete what’s outlined in the plan, Davis is hiring young people in the neighborhood to work with the coalition and carry on the document’s legacy. Davis said he wants Rainier Beach to become a place where families can afford to stay, and where youth have access to jobs and training that support their professional development.

Advertising

Raphael Jackson, 27, the economic development coordinator at Rainier Beach Action Coalition, said he joined the organization last year after working as a sales representative for a rental car company. Jackson said his job at the coalition matches his need to help people, while having a flexible schedule and work-life balance.

“As time goes by, you want it to be a better and safer place overall because there was a time where things were rough,” said Jackson, who recalls issues of violence in the neighborhood. “Now it’s improving year by year.”

In his role, Jackson provides support and builds relationships with local business owners by surveying their needs, including helping them negotiate contracts and purchasing commercial spaces, applying for grants or building their social media presence. He says Davis encourages him to frequently touch base with businesses and developers so they have the tools to remain in the community for the long term.

Before moving to the Pacific Northwest, Davis grew up in Compton, Calif., during the 1960s and ’70s. At that time, he recalls Southern California facing issues of gang activity, violence and racial turmoil after the six-day-long Watts Riots following police violence. His father was the first Black branch manager at a local energy company, while his mother was a teacher who taught special education classes to students, some of who were gang-affiliated.

“That got her being respected by them and, in return, having respect for us,” Davis said of his family’s work. “It started with a value of education and learning, and realizing, culturally, we’ve got a history of advocacy.”

Advertising

While both areas on the West Coast historically faced underinvestment, he said the challenges in Southern California were pervasive. In contrast, the smaller landscape of Rainier Beach residents creates an easier pathway to invoke change and solve issues.

“We can get our arms around Rainier Beach,” Davis said. “There should be a belief that Rainier Beach can be what residents aspire it to be. We should be able to support them in having a high quality of life.”

In the 1990s, Davis served as chair on the Central Area Neighborhood Plan and the Seattle Planning Commission, a group providing feedback and helping the city adopt similar plans throughout Seattle. In 1999, The Rainier Beach Neighborhood Plan called on officials to improve the streets, transit options and access to affordable housing in the area.

Nearly a decade later, Rainier Beach residents saw the opening of the light-rail stop, renovations to the neighborhood community center and library, as well as improvements to Mapes Creek Walkway, a pedestrian pathway with colorful artwork and a stream flowing underneath.

But Davis sees that there’s still work to be done 24 years into implementing the neighborhood plan, including creating opportunities for community members to grow professionally.

In 2012, updates to the plan called for increased job and economic development. This came after advocates say the city hired few local workers to build the Rainier Beach Community Center in 2010. Davis’ group organized with Got Green, Puget Sound Sage and other local groups to successfully push the city to pass the Priority Hire Ordinance, a program aimed at increasing the hiring of residents from economically distressed areas for city construction projects and expanded to public and private partnership projects.

Sponsored

The revised plan also called for the creation of the Food Innovation District, which includes diverse businesses, education and workforce development. The district will include the Food Innovation Center, a hub for food production, education and training. In 2020, the city provided the coalition with $2.1 million to buy land for the center, which is slated to begin construction in 2024.

In 2019, 27% of Rainier Beach residents lived under the poverty line, compared to 14% citywide. Rainier Beach is also more diverse than other areas in Seattle, with about 82% of the community made up of people of color.

Davis said bringing more jobs to the neighborhood will stimulate economic development.

“It really starts with the ability for families and individuals to earn an income through neighborhood initiatives,” Davis said. “Then they can work on their generational wealth.”

As residents see new developments pop up in the neighborhood, they’re seeing the construction industry as a more lucrative field to get into, said Edvent “Eddie” Grinnell, the outreach and promoter for construction training at the Rainier Beach Action Coalition.

“A lot of them know there’s plenty of money in it,” Grinnell said. “And they see nothing but things getting built.”

Advertising

In 1978, Davis began studying social sciences at Seattle University, where he met his wife, Shawn Richard-Davis. After graduating college in 1982, he began working at nonprofits across the Emerald City, including Byrd Barr Place, formerly known as Central Area Motivation Program, and as the executive director of Emerald City Outreach Ministries in 1999, now known as Urban Impact in Southeast Seattle.

In 2003, Davis became one of the founding members of the Rainier Beach Community Empowerment Coalition, which became the Rainier Beach Action Coalition in 2015. The advocacy group runs town halls, a Back2School Bash and surveys the needs of the community.

“The Mayor of Rainier Beach”

Grinnell said he admires Davis for putting others first and creating change in the neighborhood.

“Gregory’s like the Mayor of Rainier Beach,” said Grinnell. “He’s thinking about developing [the community], and developing people.”

In the past, Grinnell noticed that people from the neighborhood were not the ones building it. Today, he provides a pathway for residents to access construction jobs.

“We never really got the opportunities to do that,” Grinnell said. “Now, I’m able to open people’s eyes to it.” He added, “You want your neighborhood fixed up, you want your neighborhood in a better situation, and you want to also be part of that.”

Advertising

Rainier Beach Action Coalition staff member Jackson recalls as a child traveling from West Seattle to Rainier Beach to play little league football at Rainier Beach High School and participate in the late night recreation program at the neighborhood community center. Now, as a young adult mentored by Davis, Jackson supports small businesses and development through the Rainier Beach Action Coalition.

He says Davis plays a large role in keeping youth connected to the neighborhood.

“He’s touched so many people,” Jackson said. “His eyes and hands are all over Rainier Beach.”

According to Davis, he was put in Rainier Beach to create ideas and rally the community behind them.

“I’m just a value-based guy who wants to support the aspiration of others,” he said. “That’s the superhero you got.”