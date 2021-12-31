Looking forward to 2022

Ah, what a year it has been! As 2021’s final hours pass by, it’s time to leave behind last year’s highs and lows and look forward to a new beginning once again. Read on for stories on our region’s most anticipated events, places and things coming up in 2022, including places we’re looking forward to eating at and exciting new books, movies and things to do, as well as a peek into travel in the new year with local travel experts.

Happy new year!

— Seattle Times Features staff