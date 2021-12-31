Looking forward to 2022
Ah, what a year it has been! As 2021’s final hours pass by, it’s time to leave behind last year’s highs and lows and look forward to a new beginning once again. Read on for stories on our region’s most anticipated events, places and things coming up in 2022, including places we’re looking forward to eating at and exciting new books, movies and things to do, as well as a peek into travel in the new year with local travel experts.
Happy new year!
— Seattle Times Features staff
Moira Macdonald picks 15 of the most anticipated books of 2022
Here are 15 books that give us reasons to look forward to 2022, from puzzle-box novels to candid memoirs to true-crime tales of rogues.
Travel forecast 2022: Experts weigh in on pandemic-ready getaways and strategies
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the travel industry was left reeling in 2020. In 2021, things were headed in the right direction, but omicron has cast new doubts on travel in 2022. We talked to travel experts in Seattle and beyond for their thoughts.
13 Seattle-area arts-and-culture events to look forward to in 2022
With fingers crossed and fervent wishes sent for the end of the pandemic, here are some of the arts-and-culture events we’re looking forward to in the new year, from a Billie Eilish concert to nail-biting theater and more.
10 new Seattle-area bars and restaurants our food critic is excited about
With the new year comes new restaurants, and 2022 is shaping up with exciting new dining. Two big-name bakers will do bagels in Seattle, while two Peruvian restaurants come to town. Meanwhile, the Eastside gets a Champagne bar.
15 of the Seattle-area’s most anticipated author events in 2022
Here are the author events in the Seattle area that we’re most excited to attend (in-person or virtually) in 2022.
