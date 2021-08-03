Seattle Dating Scene features a glimpse into Seattle’s dating scene, including advice, firsthand stories and more.

Date Itineraries

Live in the south Sound and looking for some fun date ideas? Whether you’re looking for something quick, or want to plan a whole day out, we’ve got you covered with these suggestions for what to do and where to take your date.

Welcome to the north end of Tacoma! With Point Defiance Park, Dune Peninsula and Point Ruston, this corner of Tacoma offers everything from stunning (and very romantic) views, plenty of wildlife sightings and a wide range of food and drinks for you and your special company.

Start off your date at Point Defiance Park. Right when you enter the park from the main entrance, you’ll see ample parking on your right, which you’ll want to utilize because the best sights at the beginning of the park can be found on foot. So park your car and amble over to the Point Defiance Rose Garden. Summertime is the perfect time to visit the garden as more than 1,500 rose bushes in full bloom fill the air with the sweet scent of roses (and also provide a beautifully scenic spot to start your date).

If you’ve come to the park on a particularly sunny day, you might want to spend some more time outdoors. After exiting the rose garden, you’ll find a few pond-side benches where you can rest and watch some of the wildlife that lives at Point Defiance (hello turtles and geese). You can also check out the Point Defiance Japanese Garden.

Now, hop back in the car and continue on to Five Mile Drive, located right within Point Defiance. The drive offers views of the Puget Sound, the Narrows Bridge and plenty of wildlife like racoons and deer. If you visit the park on a weekday, the majority of the drive is only open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Outside of this time and on weekends, you can still drive through the park (and get a peek at the stunning blue waters of the Puget Sound through the trees), but you won’t be able to visit the parts that have access to the viewpoints.

After some romantic nature time, it’s probably time for something more fast paced, so head down to Point Ruston to get some food, drinks and plenty of people-watching opportunities. You can also see a movie, visit the Sunday Tacoma Farmers Market or walk down the waterfront to discover Tacoma Waterfront’s restaurants and activities (there’s even parasailing), but let’s save that for another date.

If you and your date are looking for a quick snack instead of a sit-down meal, check out What a Catch. You can order a two-piece fish and chips (perfect for sharing) or opt for any of their fish tacos.

Want to finish up your meal with a sweet treat? Walk over to Ice Cream Social. This ice cream shop almost always has a line outside on a sunny day, but the wait is worth it! With special flavors each month (like matcha and almond poppy seed featured this month), you and your date will likely find something perfect to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Now, if you’re like me, that ice cream just gave you a sugar rush, and you’re ready to do something fun and active (especially if you’re not quite ready to part ways with your date yet)! Head over to Wheel Fun Rentals and pick one of their many bikes to ride — there’s even a few options for you and your date to ride the same bike. Since Wheel Fun Rentals is located right in the middle of Point Ruston, you can choose to bike down the large path to the left or right. I personally recommend going to the left (if you’re facing the water) because you and your date can go check out Dune Peninsula. With sweeping views of the Puget Sound, you’re likely to catch glimpses of seals and really big cargo ships (both equally fun sights).

Finish off your date enjoying the views of the Sound. Before returning your bikes, you can rest on any of the many benches or stairs at the end of the peninsula, watch the sights and sounds around you and be wishful that your date was longer (or thankful that it’s just about over).