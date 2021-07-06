Seattle Dating Scene features a glimpse into Seattle’s dating scene, including advice, firsthand stories and more.

_________________________________________________________________________

Date Itineraries

Need some fun date ideas? Whether you’re looking for something quick, or want to plan a whole day out, we’ve got you covered with these suggestions for what to do and where to take your date.

Georgetown is the perfect place to go on a date, particularly on its main strip along Airport Way South, which boasts shopping, breweries, restaurants and more great places to check out, all within walking distance of each other.

Show caption

Start off perusing the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, which is open Saturdays and Sundays. This is a great space just off of Airport Way to walk around, talk and maybe buy some local goods that catch your eye. You’ll find vendors and artists selling everything from soaps to cookies to clothing.

And fun fact: If your date goes ESPECIALLY well, you can get married here! Shotgun Ceremonies transformed an old shipping container into a Vegas-style wedding venue.

Show caption

Mosey down the street and take a peek inside Georgetown Records, where you’ll find thousands of vinyl records and CDs from local artists. Swap music recommendations with your date, or try to find an album neither of you has ever heard of.

Advertising

Show caption

If you’re looking for a more casual, “let’s grab a drink” kind of date, you are in luck! Georgetown is home to some of the greatest breweries in Seattle, so pick one based on your preferences, or do a brief brewery hop around the neighborhood.

Machine House Brewery just off of Airport Way features traditional English-style beers in a large warehouse space, and is also located next to the Fran’s Chocolates if you want to swing by for a few sweets.

A block west, you’ll find Jellyfish Brewing Company, where you can try their array of IPAs, Pilsners and more. The two of you can split a flight, see how your tastes overlap or maybe you can quietly figure out if your date is a secret beer snob. And this is Seattle… so the answer is probably yes.

South of that, you can check out Lowercase Brewing, which is a bit smaller than the other two breweries, but has ample seating, and quiet space to have a conversation.

If you haven’t bailed on your date by now, you’re probably starting to get a bit hungry, and once again, Georgetown comes through with a slew of eateries. Make sure you do a quick Google search before you go though — many restaurants in the area are closed on Sundays and might have unusual hours.

Show caption

Looking for a specific recommendation? Donburi Station is a great place to start. Perched at the Northern tip of the Airport Way Strip, this casual restaurant is an offshoot of Fremont Bowl, and they serve up delicious Japanese food. Try the chirashi bowl, stuffed to the brim with succulent, savory pieces of sashimi, or the tonkotsu donburi, thick strips of pork loin, fried to a perfect golden crisp.

Advertising

Take your food to the adjacent Georgetown Playfield for an impromptu picnic, or switch up your itinerary by bringing your takeout to one of the aforementioned breweries.

And one more bonus, if you want to test your date’s patience and/or if you have an insatiable sweet tooth: Take a 15-minute walk down to Deep Sea Sugar and Salt to pick up a slice of some of the best cake in Seattle. Anticipate having to wait in a long line, but Deep Sea’s signature cake — moist, rich in flavor, topped with pillowy frosting — is worth the wait. If the date’s going well, pick out a flavor to try together (I personally love the gooey, painfully sweet chocolate salted caramel cake) and take a final walk around the neighborhood.