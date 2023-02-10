For 364 days a year, everyone is entitled to their own love language. But on Feb. 14, if yours isn’t thoughtful gifts (or planning an elaborate date), it can feel like you’re doing something wrong.

But fret not. We know your reservation-making foresight and perfect-gift-picking antenna don’t always reflect the depth of your love. If you haven’t nailed down Valentine’s Day plans yet, here are eight local, low-stress ways to celebrate.

Gifts you can get in a day

Flowers

Fresh flowers are a staple gift for planners and procrastinators alike. Pike Place Flowers, at the entrance to Pike Place Market, is open for walk-ups. If you order online, its Valentine’s Day specials start around $30.

For something that matches the longevity of your love, Yang Farm (also in Pike Place Market, at the corner of Pike Place and Stewart Street) creates dried flower bouquets and will be open for V-Day walk-ups as well. Priced from around $15 to more than $40, these bouquets last two to five years (or, basically forever in flower years).

Finally, Seattle Flowers (600 Second Ave., Seattle) offers same-day delivery and has numerous Valentine’s Day bouquets ranging from under $75 to over $200. Plus, you can add Champagne, a card, chocolates and/or stuffed animals to the package.

Baked goods

While in the Market for flowers, stop by Piroshky Piroshky (1908 Pike Place, Seattle). Throughout February, the Russian bakery sells $5.25 strawberry marzipan hearts, topped with streusel and powdered sugar, alongside its piroshki (hand pies with a variety of sweet or savory fillings).

Another tasty option is the Scandinavian Byen Bakeri (15 Nickerson St., Seattle), offering V-Day specials like gooey, chocolaty kladdkaka, or Swedish gooey cake ($17-$26), and a heart-shaped, traditional Swedish “princess cake” ($38).

Books

Perusing any local bookstore for a romance pick makes for a sweet gift, but for something especially festive, order Elliott Bay Book Co.’s “Blind Date With a Book.” For $26, you’ll get a (surprise) paperback romance wrapped up with a Seattle Chocolate truffle bar. If you’re reading this, it’s probably too late to get the package shipped in time; instead, request to pick it up in store (1521 10th Ave., Seattle). You could even make a date out of it!

Chocolate

Seattle’s locally based chocolate companies understandably pull out the stops for Feb. 14. Seattle Chocolate Co. (1180 Andover Park W., Seattle) has several specials, including the Chocolate Co.’s $60.99 Berry in Love Gift Set, a heart-shaped box filled with chocolate truffle bars, espresso, V-Day activities ideas, chocolate pairing suggestions and more.

Valentine’s Day Market

Make a day of your last-minute shopping at the Cathedral’s Valentine’s Market (5449 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle) on Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Local creators will be selling goods from handmade candles, ceramics and baked goods to vintage and hand-knit clothing. Plus, Ballard Farmers Market — yet another great place to get flowers! — takes place every Sunday on the same street.

No-reservation dates

Cozy night in, with tasty treats and a movie

If cooking isn’t your thing, no need to start now: Byen Bakeri’s (15 Nickerson St., Seattle) Valentine’s menu includes a $26 cookie decorating set with eight sugar cookie hearts, three different frosting colors and sprinkles. Cupcake Royale (106 Pine St., Seattle) sells its classic Deathcake, a decadent, dark chocolate desert that comes in a jar and just needs to be heated, until Feb. 14.

When your sugary Valentine is ready, snuggle up in your home theater (aka your couch, but with extra pillows) and put on one of our film critic Moira Macdonald’s favorite romantic dramas, such as “The Age of Innocence,” “Casablanca” or “In the Mood for Love.”

A warm beverage and romantic view

First: Either stop at a specialized cafe, like indi chocolate (1901 Western Ave. D, Seattle) or Chocolat Vitale (6257 Third Ave. N.W., Seattle), for some drinking chocolate, or simply visit your neighborhood coffee shop for a warm drink. Then: Find one of Seattle’s plentiful gorgeous views, ideally around sunset.

For a more active evening, stroll along the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park shoreline (2021 N.W. 190th St., Shoreline) for a view of Bainbridge Island across Puget Sound, walk up to Gas Works Park (2101 N. Northlake Way, Seattle) for an incredible skyline and view of Lake Union, or explore the charming Japanese Kubota Garden (9817 55th Ave. S., Seattle). To stay sheltered and sitting, grab some $17 tickets to the Great Wheel (1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle), where you can look out over Elliott Bay and the cityscape from up to 175 feet inside a fully enclosed gondola.

Catch a movie

This isn’t just any Valentine’s Day — it’s the year of “Titanic’s” 25th anniversary! To celebrate this epic love story, numerous Seattle area movie theaters are playing it on the big screen this month.

If you want something new, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” in which Channing Tatum takes the dance floor again after a lengthy hiatus, in playing at area theaters.

To add some holiday specialness, try a theater like Central Cinema (1411 21st Ave., Seattle) or iPic (7330 164th Ave N.E. St. E200, Redmond), where you can enjoy dinner and a drink while you watch.

If you didn’t have Valentine’s plans at paragraph one, hopefully now you do. But either way, the quality time you spend with your date, friends and family or yourself is more important than which gift idea you choose. So don’t stress too much, and enjoy the occasion!