Disembark a Link light-rail train at the Rainier Beach station, and you might ask yourself an obvious question: Where’s the beach?

If you cross South Henderson Street, perpendicular to the tracks, and squint eastward, you can make out a patch of blue on the horizon beyond the tangle of asphalt, concrete and power lines. Lake Washington beckons 1 mile away, the closest access from a light-rail station to Seattle’s beloved body of water.

In 2016, Rainier Beach residents Sally Yi and Shannon Waits launched the Link2Lake campaign, which spearheaded a $2 million fundraising campaign to upgrade Beer Sheva Park, the public green space at the other end of Henderson Street. Chief among its indignities: There’s no beach.

That kicked off a yearslong effort that will address historical inequities in the neighborhood when an overhaul of the park begins this summer. But the group knows the improved park is just the start of the job, as the community works to create a safer, more vibrant Rainier Beach on Henderson Street and beyond.

While swimmers splash around the sandy shores of Madrona, Mount Baker and Seward parks farther north — all legacies of the 1903 Olmsted parks plan — Rainier Beach’s lakefront park has languished. Named for Seattle’s Israeli sister city Be’er Sheva, developers of early Rainier Beach platted the park as the terminus for the city’s longest trolley line in the late 1800s. The Olmsted Brothers, hired by the city’s parks board in the early 20th century, proposed parkways extending along the lake to Beer Sheva Park and west to Beacon Hill, West Seattle and South Park. Those proposals were never realized.

That narrative will change when much-delayed construction begins this summer to install a gravel beach set 30 feet back from the water’s edge, a boardwalk, picnic tables, a stage, a fitness area and new lighting. These upgrades will finally put the “beach” back in Rainier Beach, and hopefully change neighborhood safety perceptions of the park.

Above all, now that the saga to design and fund the park’s makeover is complete, Link2Lake can turn its attention to advocating for improvements along Henderson Street.

The thoroughfare is Rainier Beach’s “main drag,” Waits said, but the streetscape is dominated by large buildings — school campuses and big box stores — that make Henderson Street seem less inviting for pedestrians to walk the mile between the Link and the lake.

“This is the heartbeat of Rainier Beach,” said Yi. “But you can’t tell where you are.”

Creating a sense of place is the next task for Rainier Beach’s strong network of civic organizations like Link2Lake and the Rainier Beach Action Coalition, which hosted its first Henderson Street town hall April 1. Unlike typical, dry public meetings, Rainier Beach treats community engagement like a party — in this case, one to celebrate the impending construction at Beer Sheva Park.

Could there be public art at each end of Henderson to signal Rainier Beach’s main street? What about an archway? Can the tattered Rainier Beach flags hanging from lampposts be replaced? Who will paint the street’s electrical boxes, begging for an eye-catching design? Seattle has a penchant for painting multicolored sidewalks — what would a Rainier Beach color scheme look like?

These are some of the ideas that Rainier Beach residents, merchants and neighborhood groups will kick around over the next several months as they prepare a community proposal for Henderson Street. Other neighborhoods in South Seattle offer clues for Rainier Beach.

For one, the Link station is in the right place — smack dab at the western end of the neighborhood’s main street, unlike in Columbia City, where the commercial district on Rainier Avenue is several blocks away. But development around Rainier Beach station has come slowly. There are still parking lots and vacant buildings on the corners surrounding the station, a far cry from the festive atmosphere at Beacon Hill’s Plaza Roberto Maestas. Changes are coming, though, like the planned Rainier Beach Food Innovation District right by the Link station, and an estimated 1,000 units of housing sprinkled around the neighborhood.

One stop north, a new neighborhood has sprouted in Othello, which has taken pains to make its name known. Catchy “O! Hello Othello” signs invite neighbors and visitors alike.

“We’d also like to have a vibrant neighborhood identification all the way down the corridor,” Yi said.

Whatever form that so-called place-making effort takes, it will help ground a corridor where national chain businesses like Planet Fitness, Rite Aid, Dollar General, Bank of America and Sherwin-Williams Paints contribute to the sense of placelessness.

“Big box stores are a necessary evil in a lot of neighborhoods,” said Yi. While lacking in the architectural charm of a main street like in Ballard or Columbia City, there is a flip side to Henderson Street’s more recently built business district: The corridor’s smaller storefronts command more approachable rents than similarly sized spaces in historic districts.

“We have an opportunity for small mom-and-pop shops that don’t have to pay a ton for commercial space,” Yi said.

The other feature that dominates Henderson Street is its many institutions, like community centers and schools. They bring a different kind of life to Rainier Beach’s main drag than you might find on a main street composed predominantly of businesses. Events like an annual back-to-school drive and summertime haircuts enliven the Rainier Beach Community Center Plaza. During the school year, the street is thronged daily with hundreds of kids.

Safe routes to school, meanwhile, are another pressing concern on Henderson Street. With fleets of school buses, private transport, kids on foot and parents in cars, Henderson springs to life during school drop-off and pickup hours.

“It’s organized chaos,” said South Shore K-8 Principal Justin Hendrickson, in between saying goodbye to students by name during an afternoon dismissal last month. But impatient drivers on one of the few east-west connections between Interstate 5, Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and Lake Washington Boulevard, especially during dark winter mornings, are a risk.

“We have close calls every week,” he said.

While there are midblock crosswalks with flashing lights and crossing guards during school hours, securing more safety improvements like speed bumps is on Link2Lake’s wish list.

Safety along Henderson Street means more than just slowing down cars. Gun violence has been a painful issue in Rainier Beach, including the recent murder of Rainier Teriyaki owner Hansoo Kim. Violence interrupters from the SE Network SafetyNet’s Safe Passage team are trained in de-escalation; wearing matching blue shirts, they walk along Henderson during school hours to defuse any tensions before they arise.

“It’s a safe place, but it could be a dangerous place — you never know,” said CJ Griffin as he walked with two Safe Passage colleagues from South Shore to Rainier Beach High School. The day was quiet, but there was one conspicuous absence: Seattle Police Department. The Safe Passage team said they had not seen a single officer on patrol during the first five hours of their shift, which to their view meant the loss of a potent deterrent to crime.

“If there was a police presence out here, people would think twice,” said Griffin.

“That area is and has always been one of our top priorities,” a Seattle Police Department spokesperson told The Times on behalf of South Precinct Captain Scott Moss. “We will continue to proactively patrol the area to prevent and deter crime. I will remind supervisors of this priority to ensure that we are fulfilling this obligation.”

A lifelong Rainier Beach resident, Griffin said he doesn’t take his two young children to Beer Sheva Park because of drug and alcohol use that can fuel violence. Neighborhood resident Jeanette Frazier, picking up her two grandchildren from school, likewise avoids the park. She takes her family to Seward Park instead.

Overcoming these perceptions is part of Link2Lake’s challenge. It’s hopeful the park upgrades will improve safety — other pockets of Henderson have already gone through so-called crime prevention through environmental design treatments like planting flower beds and painting murals.

After years of negotiation with Seattle Parks and Recreation, the group feels older and wiser as it prepares to engage with the bureaucracy at the Seattle Department of Transportation. But like the successful campaign to refurbish Beer Sheva Park, Link2Lake knows the secret ingredient.

“The more you have community investment — that’s the sustainer,” said Waits.