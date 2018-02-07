A sweet taste of spring brightens winter days.

Jams, preserves, compote and the like are how we used to have fruit flavors all winter long. Before California became our sunbelt, preserved fruits were pretty much it in the wintertime, at least in most climates. Nowadays you can get preserves right around the corner from the fresh fruits in most stores, but there’s nothing as tasty as something you’ve put some love (and maybe some THC) into.

Though the berry selection may be limited, it’s still there, which is a blessing we should honor with such tasty applications as a homemade compote. Keeping one jar in the fridge (and another in the freezer) lets you top endless dishes with tart, sweet, and medicated goodness for weeks to come.

Winter berry compote

Makes 4 cups jam, with estimated 9 mg THC per serving



1 pound blackberries

1 pound strawberries or blueberries

2 cups sugar

Juice of one lemon

1 tablespoon glycerin tincture*

Wash your berries and allow to dry well. Remove any stems and quarter strawberries, dropping in a heavy-bottomed pot. Add the blackberries, sugar and lemon juice, and bring to a low boil.

Crush the berries with a muddler every so often to make the texture less chunky and to get every last bit of juice reducing. Simmer the jam for at least one hour, potentially two, then allow to cool slightly.

Stir in glycerin tincture and pour into clean jars. Store in fridge for two weeks, freezer indefinitely. You can also serve immediately while still warm over desserts and brunch items.

Berries can brighten your day, so try them on scones, a Dutch baby pancake, your hot cereal or even in a PB&J! Now that you know what is possible, you don’t have to settle for the premade stuff. You can make it as strong or as chill as your heart desires, but for me, a tiny dosed toast like 5 mg with your afternoon tea is an excellent focus-booster and treat after a long day at work. Swap in any berries that are in season and suddenly you don’t have winter berry compote anymore, and by then maybe it will also be nice out again.

*Cannabis glycerin tincture

Decarboxylate 3.5 grams of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees for 20 minutes in a tightly sealed, oven-safe container. Put cannabis in lidded mason jar or vacuum-sealed bag with cannabis and ½ cup vegetable glycerin. Heat in water bath just under boiling for at least 1 hour. Strain and chill to use in recipes.