You met for a night of live music at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley and then grabbed dinner at the Pink Door. Or your date whisked you off to the mountains to enjoy a romantic snowshoeing weekend getaway like a true Pacific Northwest local. Or maybe your date wanted to walk around “Pike’s Place” to check out the first Starbucks on a rainy day with an umbrella.

We’re bringing back Seattle Dating Scene for a special Valentine’s Day edition, and we want to take a trip down memory lane and gather tales of your most memorable Valentine’s Day date — whether straight out of a fairy tale or just downright bad.

Although the pandemic may continue to morph the idea of a “traditional date” this year, we hope that taking a look back at the candlelit dinners, thoughtful gestures and cringe moments of this day alike may inspire the romance in us all — or at least get a few laughs!

So, tell us: What was your most memorable Valentine’s Day date? Please fill out the form below. The deadline to submit your stories is Wednesday, Feb. 2. Look out for the Feb. 13 edition of The Mix to dive into the tales of your fellow readers.