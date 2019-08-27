RANT to the clueless woman who stood up for the entirety of Josh Groban’s final song at Sunday’s concert, waving her beach chair around trying to fold it up, despite the pleas of the people behind her to” sit down.” Evidently she thought she was at a beach party rather than at a concert.

RAVE to the accordion player in Alvin Larkins Park. Thanks for bringing music to a weekday afternoon, you brightened my day.