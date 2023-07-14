When Taylor Swift announced her 2023 U.S. concert dates, Seattle teacher Jessica Ingersoll woke up to texts asking, “So, are you changing your wedding?”

Ingersoll initially felt confused. But then she found out Swift had scheduled her Seattle concert on July 22, her wedding day. “No, this can’t be real,” she thought, and started crying.

She filmed a tearful TikTok in which she jokes about canceling her wedding to see Swift, thinking she’d take it down in a few hours — especially since her fiancé found the video embarrassing. Instead, she went viral. Rolling Stone quoted the TikTok, using Ingersoll as an example of fans who might miss a major milestone to see Swift.

But a few days later, Swift announced a second Seattle date. Ingersoll now plans to dress in white two days in a row: On July 22, she’ll wear her wedding dress. On July 23, she’ll put on a two-piece rhinestone-trimmed ’fit, paying homage to an outfit Swift wore on The 1989 World Tour in 2015.

“I think it’s going to be the best weekend ever,” Ingersoll enthused. “There’s just — I’m so excited.”

Swift’s international Eras Tour, which celebrates the pop star’s entire oeuvre of music, will fill tens of thousands of seats at Lumen Field two nights in a row. Some fans have paid upward of $1,000 for a single ticket. But as thousands of Swifties descend on Seattle, couples getting married July 22 and 23 are anticipating spiking hotel prices and an onslaught of traffic and parking problems — and they’re facing the possibility of having to miss Swift’s shows.

Taylor Rychener, a founder, owner and creative director at wedding planning company Bixby + Pine, said the clients and vendors she knows have divided into two camps: those eager for the concerts and those worried about accommodations and travel.

These concerns aren’t unfounded. Transit difficulties could increase vendors’ rates, and according to Rychener, some Airbnb hosts have canceled guest bookings to raise prices. Hotel room rates for July 22 and 23 are over 30 to 60% higher than prices for other weekends this month, said Ian Ring, Lotte Hotel Seattle’s director of sales and marketing.

Nevertheless, Seattleites deal with the summer concert and sports season every year, Rychener pointed out, so most clients have accepted the need to plan ahead for transportation with equanimity.

“People, for the most part, are not taking it too hard,” she said.

Ingersoll, who is getting married in Chelan, isn’t concerned about the crowds interfering with her wedding ceremony. But making the hourslong drive back to Seattle the next day in potentially heavy traffic might be tough, she said.

“We’ll just have to be up and alert,” Ingersoll laughed.

She won’t attend Swift’s concert until July 23, but as a superfan, Ingersoll still plans to incorporate references to the artist on her wedding day. Guests vying to play outdoor games during cocktail hour will be greeted with a sign reading, “Baby, let the games begin” in a reference to Swift’s song “…Ready For It?” A lyric from “Lover” — “At every table, I’ll save you a seat” — will be emblazoned by the table assignments. And of course, the evening’s playlist is replete with Swift numbers.

The wedding won’t be wholly Tay Tay-centric, though. The newlyweds will weave in “Hamilton” references, too, because Ingersoll’s husband-to-be loves the musical.

“There’s definitely going to be a good balance of both of us,” she said. “The ways that we’re incorporating both are subtle enough, but also, if you know, you’ll know.”

Ingersoll is far from alone in choosing to incorporate Swift into her wedding. Paruul Maheshwary, founder of Seattle wedding planning group City Fête Events, said almost every other wedding she sees features Swift’s music.

“A lot of my couples end up doing her songs as first dances because they’re so very much focused about love stories and successful love stories,” Maheshwary said.

At stops along the Eras Tour so far, couple after couple have gotten engaged — with many people popping the question during “Love Story” as Swift sings lines like, “He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring” and “It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes.’”

“We’re going to absolutely see proposals” in Seattle too, Maheshwary predicted. After all, the romance of “Love Story” has endured since its release in 2008, with no signs of dissipating.

Thirteen years ago, Federal Way resident Cori Anne Strother danced the last dance at her wedding to that song. Now, she’s opting to shift some of her day-of 13th wedding anniversary plans to attend the July 22 show.

Especially because 13 is Swift’s self-proclaimed lucky number, Strother said it feels fitting to celebrate that anniversary with Swift after years of using the artist’s music to process her emotions. She’ll be celebrating the anniversary solo, however — she couldn’t get a second ticket for her husband.

“It would have been really cool to like … have some sort of sign or something about like, ‘Hey, we’re here on our 13th anniversary,’” Strother said. Instead, she’ll probably enjoy an anniversary dinner with her husband the next day.

Wedding dates, however, are significantly more challenging to reschedule than a dinner for two. Rychener said none of her clients have tried to move their nuptials to see the Eras Tour, though one bride did tell her that she was disappointed to miss out. (Wedding guest attendance is a different matter. As the Seattle concerts get closer, Rychener and Maheshwary said they are waiting to see if some guests cancel last-minute to see Swift perform.)

For those in the wedding industry, working during Swift’s two-day stop in Seattle can be tough, too. A Swift fan herself, Rychener and three friends — two of whom also co-own Rychener’s wedding agency, Bixby + Pine — almost snagged four tickets for the July 22 concert. Then they realized they’d booked a wedding that day.

The timing worked out better for Sarah Anne Thompson, a wedding photographer and the owner of Sarah Anne Photography. Like Ingersoll, she’d been disappointed by the initial single Seattle tour date announcement because she’d already been hired for a gig that Saturday.

Thompson insisted she would never cancel a wedding for anything less than an emergency. But for an instant, before Swift announced the July 23 date, she did think about it: “I will sadly admit to being like, ‘Oh my God, can I hire someone to take my place?’”

The wedding photographer wound up spending close to $1,000 for a floor seat to see Swift’s second show in the city. About a year apart in age from the singer-songwriter, Thompson said she’s been able to relate to the different life stages that Swift writes about experiencing.

Ingersoll said she felt similar connections to Swift’s music. And because of the artist’s longtime influence on her friend, Alex Brooks — Ingersoll’s bridesmaid and a self-proclaimed Swiftie — views the Eras Tour as the perfect way to launch Ingersoll’s next phase of life.

“She gets to celebrate her relationship with Brad [her fiancé] and their years together and then gets to wrap up the weekend kind of celebrating her relationship with Taylor Swift,” Brooks said. “We’re going to have happy tears rather than sad tears — like we initially had on TikTok.”