RAVE to the anonymous individual who found and handed in a diamond ring at the Seattle Athletic Club (Northgate campus). It is an irreplaceable heirloom, and I was desperate when I thought it was lost.

RANT to the ride-share driver who cursed at me when I pointed out to him that he was blocking a pedestrian crosswalk while waiting for the light to turn green. These companies need to educate their drivers that the Regulatory Code of Washington prohibits stopping, standing, or parking in crosswalks.

RAVE to myself for retiring and never having to set foot in Everett ever again.

RANT to the colors of the light-rail station on 65th Street. Sorry, but the colors on the exterior of this station do nothing to work with the Seattle sky, no matter the season or weather, or to make this building a complement to the surrounding area and buildings. I view the building as positive, but am very disappointed with the chosen colors.

RAVE to the kids who helped us out at a volunteer event. We were landscaping for a wounded vet who is going to receive a specially adapted home for his physical needs. Two groups of high-school students were among the volunteers — a local football team from one school and a JROTC group from a different school. Those kids worked like pros, smiled, laughed and the brown yard was transformed to a sea of green in less than 90 minutes, start to finish! Kudos to the kids and their leaders.

RANT to the person last week at Starbucks on Olive Way. I’m sorry you have reached so low in life to have stolen my blue windbreaker. I’m on disability and am not able to go out and replace it soon.

RANT AND RAVE to the autumnal beauty of the Centennial Trail. Rant that access by bicycle from Marysville is along unpaved shoulders by a busy highway. The bicycle lane ends by Marysville Getchell High School, about a mile from where the trail crosses the highway.

RANT to the banks in Bothell that have shuttered their drive-through windows. Not all transactions can be handled at an ATM. For those of us who use canes, walkers and other assistive devices, getting out of our cars to enter a bank is challenging. Banks don’t have to add staff to accommodate their elderly or physically challenged customers. The tellers just step over from their in-lobby counters. I’ll change my bank when I find one with a drive-through service.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to coffee-shop chains that flood my inbox every week with promotional offers. Rave to all the Puget Sound area’s small, independently owned coffee shops that genuinely appreciate their customers and treat them with proper respect and courtesy, not to mention good coffee. They are increasingly getting more of my business.