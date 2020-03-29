RAVE to the young woman at the North Admiral Safeway the other day at 6:30 a.m., who read the sign restricting the store to seniors from 6 to 9 a.m. She decided not to enter. When I commended her as she got back in her car, she said, “No worries, I can come back later. I don’t want to get anybody sick.”

RAVE to walkers, hikers and joggers in Edmonds who, when approaching someone else on the sidewalk or trail, step off (into the street if necessary) to give a 6-foot distance when passing. A smile and a wave is our greeting and thanks to each other. Thank you for helping curb the spread of COVID-19 and taking safety precautions seriously.

RAVE and thank you to the Kenmore post office. They have placed red arrows on their floor to remind people to keep their distance. What a great idea.

RAVE for Costco’s senior hours. I went to the Issaquah Costco at 7:45 a.m. for senior hour the other day. There were many more seniors than expected, so managers had to adapt quickly. They had planned for people to be lined up 6 feet apart in a designated line. They handed out passes for one package of toilet paper and disinfectant wipes each. If you wanted those, you entered the store in a line that snaked to the back of the store, where employees put those items in your cart. Employees were friendly and very helpful. Lines to check out were carefully monitored for social distancing. Kudos to the staff for planning so carefully!

RAVE to stores that are giving all hourly staff temporary pay increases during this time. A big rave as well to all the people who work tirelessly to keep the grocery stores open and safe.

RAVE to mail and newspaper delivery services. In this time of isolation, I look forward to getting my daily press updates, entertainment and a variety of opinions from informed sources. Where would we be without the crossword puzzle? In a similar vein, I can still send letters and receive important information and news from friends. Yes, I can do all this online, but it is not as comforting. Many of my contacts — young children, overseas relations and older friends with no social media — do not have an online presence, so it would be difficult to reach them if there were no service. While we used to take these things for granted, they have now become almost essential to counter social isolation. I am so appreciative.

RAVE to those who are socially distanced, but not socially distant. You can still smile, wave and say hello from 6 feet away. A little positivity can go a long way with family, friends, neighbors and strangers.

RAVE to the honest person who found the debit card I left in an ATM and slipped it under the door of the closed bank location. I was fumbling around with hand sanitizer and forgot it. It’s nice, particularly in anxious times like these, when people do the right thing.