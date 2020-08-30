RAVE to all the Metro bus drivers who open the front door and lift for seniors!

RAVE to whoever posted several bird identification posters at Twin Ponds Park in Shoreline. Pictures of birds in color and their identifying descriptions, safely enveloped in plastic, are posted on several tree trunks in the park. They add an educational experience to walking through the paths in the park. Thank you for your thoughtfulness.

RAVE to the older couple picking up trash along Henderson Boulevard in Olympia at 8 a.m. last Saturday. It’s such a beautiful parkway, and your efforts to keep it clean are greatly appreciated!

RAVE to the kind young lady who helped me in the Fred Meyer parking lot in Covington on Friday after I fell in the rain trying to get in my car. She wouldn’t leave me until my daughter came to help me get home. You are an angel!

RAVE to Stanley at the Shoreline Department of Licensing. Fast, efficient, friendly and knowledgeable. Scheduled appointments so there is no waiting. Can we keep this when the pandemic is over?

RAVE to King County Library System (KCLS) for making it so easy to reserve books online. They send you an email when your books are ready and you can schedule a no-contact pickup. So convenient!

RAVE to the local musicians who’ve put on free outdoor jazz/funk shows the last two weekends in Greenwood. Wearing masks for safety, they shared their talent and passion for music with the neighborhood. It’s been so nice to kick back in a lawn chair, watch live music and forget about the world’s troubles for a while!

RAVE to the cleaning up of garbage along the Highway 169 onramp to Interstate 405 north! It was looking like a garbage dump and now looks great. Kudos!

RAVE to the staff at the Renton Senior Activity Center and Sound Solutions for their lunches and uplifting greetings every weekday, wishing us a happy day.

RAVE to the staff at the Covington branch of KCLS for their great attitude and friendly help as they have figured out how to get books to library patrons who have missed going to the library. When I go to pick up books they greet with a smile and bring out the books as quickly as they can. While all the online library services are great, having a book in my hands is the best.

RAVE to the nice person at the counter of Triple XXX Rootbeer Drive-In the other day in Issaquah who paid for our food. They don’t take credit cards and I had no cash, so he said, “We are old school. Send me a check when you get home.” He didn’t see what a job it was for us to get our little girl out of the car and ready to eat what I promised her, so he really doesn’t know how much that meant to us. Very cool.