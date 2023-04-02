RANT to the people who sit their bag/briefcase/anything in a chair to claim the chair for their use? A chair is for butts, not anything else! Put the bag on the floor!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to all those who wear a helmet, for it merely makes sense. Rant to all those choosing not to, as the replacement parts do not exist for a skull. Wear a helmet if you are going to ride a bike, scooter, etc.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the new Seattle Convention Center for the large restrooms. Rant to the single doors, expected to be efficient for both entering and exiting. This is architects who don’t understand how people experience spaces, and also apparently have never been to Sea-Tac.

RANT to a package delivery company. If you live in a gated building, beware. The company left my $300 medical prescription refill on the sidewalk outside the gate to my secure building. Any passerby could have taken it. After a long phone session, I was informed the company’s drivers were no longer required/expected to enter building “codes.” An apartment number is now a “code”?

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the person who, against all warnings, put a lithium-ion battery pack in the household garbage. Rave to the quick-thinking garbage truck driver on the last run of his day who, upon seeing smoke from the back of his truck, found a vacant parking lot, dumped his full load and tried to put out the spark-throwing fire. Several city workers spent the next five hours cleaning up the avoidable mess, costing thousands of taxpayers’ dollars.

RANT to the person who is judging everyone else for not properly disposing of poop bags. Maybe you were the man on the bike who screamed at me on a trail when you saw me putting a poop bag to the side. What you didn’t know was that I was being the “poop fairy,” but decided to pick it up on my way back instead of carrying it on my walk. Which I did. And I don’t own a dog! Try being the “poop fairy” yourself — it feels good, with no judgment.

RANT on the restaurant billing system that calculates the “suggested tip” on the total, which includes sales tax. No one should be paying a tip on sales tax. Yes, on a per transaction basis, it’s a small amount. But, it is illegal and, over time, accumulates to substantial amount. And for the industry as a whole, it’s a significant amount that’s illegally extracted from the consumers.

RAVE to a Redmond police officer. I was driving in Redmond looking at my new cellphone and trying to figure out where my doctor’s new office is. A Redmond police officer pulled me over and I accepted the fact I would probably receive a ticket with a short lecture. I explained to him that I was looking for a place to pull over and get a better handle on my search for my doctor’s office. He took my driver’s license and went back to his car. He came back with directions and my license, without a ticket. This 83-year-old great-grandfather was extremely appreciative.