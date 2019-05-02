RANT To the woman who drove her SUV in the wrong direction head-on toward us in our lane on an exit ramp to 520, then turned around and escaped the scene without stopping to help with the accident she caused or taking responsibility for the damage her actions cost to two families.

RAVE To the vigorous young woman walking her dog on Beach Drive who pulled this old guy up from a hedge where I was stuck on my back after crashing off my bike. Thanks again!