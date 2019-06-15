RANT To my health club for allowing men to work in the women’s shower and locker room for several days, shocking many of the women while using those facilities.
RAVE Two 87-year-old ladies were happily astonished to find that the young grandmother celebrating her daughter’s birthday with her grandchildren had paid for our lunch! Happy Birthday, daughter, you have a lovely mother and we had a great present.
