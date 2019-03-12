Readers rant about walking in the street, rave about help when out of gas

RANT Why do people in neighborhoods walk down the middle of the street instead of using the sidewalk? I have even seen women with baby strollers doing this. Use the sidewalks please!

RAVE A warm thank you to the two gentlemen who helped push my heavy car into the gas station when I ran out of gas. Seeing me stuck with my hazard lights on, they ran right up with smiles. Thank you for brightening my otherwise gloomy Monday morning.