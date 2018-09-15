Readers rant about stolen avocados, rave about more info on prescription bottles

RANT To the lowlife that stole my avocados from my tree. I’ve waited twelve years for the tree to bear fruit and now I have nothing. The avocados weren’t even ripe. I hope they choke on them.

RAVE To my pharmacy for implementing a new prescription bottle label that tells you what time of day (morning, midday, evening, or bedtime) to take the medication, with symbols saying how many to take each time, along with all the usual information.