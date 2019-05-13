RANT To the superstore chain, one of the best places to find clothes at reasonable prices, that has discontinued the Big and Tall men’s clothing section. It makes it seem that large men don’t matter.
RAVE To people who care enough for their animals not to leave them in hot cars to suffer. Huge rant to the people who leave their animals in hot cars while they shop or whatever. Shame on you!
