RAVE to the West Seattle Junction for keeping the holiday lights up on the trees on California Ave Southwest. They make the street beautiful and inviting in the evening all year.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Seattle Mariners for giving us great postseason games and a truly joyous last stand. Rant to the fans whose boos and “cheater” chants against Houston made the stadium a soup bowl of negativity. I have been a Mariners season ticket holder for over 20 years and we are better than that, Seattle!

RAVE to the Seattle Mariners, thank you for an exciting season. You are a force to be reckoned with. Houston will never look forward to playing us again because we both worried them and wore them down. They will never forget us. Let’s look to the future and never forget, you are the champions in our hearts.

RANT to theft at estate and garage sales. People are coming to garage and estate sales to steal items. They appear to be shoppers, but when the site gets busy, they just pick up something and leave.

RAVE to the reference librarian at the Queen Anne branch of the Seattle Public Library. I brought my bus-obsessed toddler there to get a King County Metro citywide bus map only to discover they only have maps for individual bus lines. The quick thinking librarian went to the Metro website and used their jumbo printer to print a beautiful large color map out. This map is a prized item.

RANT to complicated flu vaccine forms. When I went to my pharmacy on First Hill, I was told I had to fill out an electronic form. I tried at home for about an hour and could not. Also, I have purchased prescriptions for many years at this location so they have much information about me. But when I showed up they would not give me the shot, even though they were not busy and no one was in line. I am 88 years old and many of us have trouble doing everything electronically.

RAVE to several good Samaritans and Seattle‘s fantastic paramedics who saved my daughter’s life. Without your care, she would be dead. Rave to her friends’ quick reaction to get help. Rave to Allison who performed CPR on my daughter and Gabby who performed mouth-to-mouth until paramedics arrived. Rave to Brian and Paul, the paramedics, who resuscitated and stabilized my daughter. Rave to the Ballard emergency room nurses and doctors who took care of her. Rave to the others whose names I don’t know but who helped save her life. I hope the tears of gratitude I shed as I write this will represent the many blessings I wish upon all of you. Thank you!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to all the annoying, loud, untruthful political ads playing back to back. Why don’t truth in advertising laws apply? Rave to DVRs and mute buttons so I don’t have to be tortured by lies.

RAVE to Saint Cindy, the patroness of the clueless. I was on the Bainbridge commuter boat and the genie lamp icon started flashing nervously on my instrument panel. Uh-oh. I dug out the car manual which reads in part: oil … serious … trouble … help (or words to that effect). Eventually, I found the dipstick which reads nothing. I looked in my trunk for oil — nada. The kind lady in car behind asks, “Do you need oil?” Cindy gave me her spare oil, found where to pour it, and poured it!