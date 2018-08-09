Readers rant about medical bills sent to collection, rave about "ladies"

RANT To the medical clinic who sent my late husband’s bills to a collection agency before I had a chance to work with the insurance carrier to determine what was owed. This isn’t the treatment I expected as a grieving widow, especially after proactively reaching out to each financial office soon after he died to let them know I intended to figure out the payable amounts. Their policies are heartless and need to be changed.

RAVE To the restaurant server who greeted us with a cheery, “Welcome, ladies! What may I start for you this afternoon?” He was fabulous! I always appreciate chivalry. It’s so much better than the too-typical calling everyone at the table “guys.”