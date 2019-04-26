RANT To local TV stations that don’t air the services conducted for local fallen law enforcement officers. I guess they think that this type of public gathering isn’t worthy of airtime. Rave to KCPQ for having the respect to air tributes for the officers who truly deserve our honor and respect.

RAVE To Compass Housing Alliance and over a dozen community and business partners involved in the opening of Seattle’s newest affordable housing project, Compass Broadview. This 59-unit building provides permanent apartment homes to homeless and low-income people, disabled individuals, and families with children whose previous living consisted of tents, the streets, their cars or other unsustainable housing arrangements.