RANT AND RAVE Rant to the slugs that insist on leaving slime doughnuts on the side of my house. Where are you going, leaving behind sticky trails of perplexity for this homeowner? Rave to the dear emerald, gumdrop-sized Pacific tree frogs playing peekaboo while I water the flowers. You are a wonder.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the two tall men sitting in center seats on lift cushions at the “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” show last Saturday, thus preventing small children in the same row from having them. Rave to the Paramount for a marvelous production.