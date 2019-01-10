Readers rant about New Year's Eve music, rave about Issaquah activitists

RANT The New Year’s Eve Space Needle fireworks were awesome, but I thought the music was awful. Why no traditional “Auld Lang Syne“? It was disappointing. Hip-hop’s great but the music didn’t fit the celebration.

RAVE To the four activists who headed up the fight against more development in Issaquah, and to the Issaquah City Council for voting to purchase the land for future generations to use. Way to go!