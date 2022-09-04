RAVE to the family that was passing out slices of fresh watermelon to fellow wilderness backpackers at the remote Cataract Valley Camp along Mount Rainier’s Wonderland Trail. We can’t believe you carried in an entire watermelon, but it sure was delicious!

RANT to all those restaurants that place salt and pepper mills on tables instead of shakers. Many of these mills are very difficult to turn and, for the older folks, especially with arthritic or weak hands, almost an impossibility.

RAVE to the quick-thinking boaters at the north Lake Union boat launch who jumped in to help when our classic runabout began to sink a few weeks ago. Due to the left hand not knowing what the right was doing, the plugs were not put in and our boat rapidly — very rapidly — took on water as it was eased into the lake and tied to the dock. Within minutes of noticing the water rise, the trailer was swung back around (thank you Kyrany) and all hands were on deck, so to speak, and our boat was pulled from the dock and on to the trailer and was draining instead of resting on the bottom of the lake. And a special rave to Adel, who after all that offered to change our dead battery before heading out for his day on the lake. Petty grievances (like who’s the next to launch) are forgotten when the boating call goes out for all hands on deck!

RANT to the several vehicles idling in the Marysville Value Village parking lot, including one that was unoccupied and presumably locked. What is your game? Do you not want the discomfort of returning to a hot car, or do you have a refrigerator onboard that is keeping your beer cold? Whatever the reason there is no justification for adding unnecessary pollution to our air. The elimination of gas-powered cars can’t come soon enough.

RAVE to the city’s recycling, yard waste and garbage truck drivers. They weekly honk their horns and wave in response to my two young daughters’ “honk please” hand signal. You truly make their day. Thank you.

RAVE to the lovely Victoria, whom I met at the Ansel Adams exhibit at the Museum of History & Industry. I complimented her on her tiara and she says wearing a different tiara every day brightens her spirits and helps people see her as a person, not as invisible due to her disability. She brightened my day and also gave me a tip on where to get my own tiara. Ordering now.

RANT to a major home-improvement store. I purchased a new refrigerator and was told it would be delivered between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on a recent Tuesday. I was working in my office and no one knocked on my door. When it didn’t arrive, I called and they said when they arrived they sent me a text. When I asked why they did not knock on my door, they could not give me an answer. The delivery was rescheduled and when I asked whether they will knock on my door, I was told that they could not guarantee that they will.

RAVE to the good Samaritan who notified me of the house fire at the back of my home adjacent to Volunteer Park. She had already called 911 before I even knew there was a fire. I cannot thank her enough! Rave to my neighbors for rescuing my panicked dog. Rave to the prompt response of the Seattle Fire Department who extinguished the fire while limiting the damage as much as possible. We are a community and I am so grateful that we all look out for each other!

RAVE to the anonymous couple (total strangers) and our heartfelt thanks for “paying forward” our dinner bill — a total surprise when we requested our check at The Melrose Grill in Renton where we were dining for our 61st wedding anniversary. We will never forget your kindness! God bless!