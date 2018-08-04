Readers rant about cable interruptions, rave about stalled car help

RANT To the cable conglomerate that subjects its customers to frequent and unexplained service interruptions, with no responsibility or compassion for the trouble it causes families and small business owners who depend on reliable service.

RAVE To the two gentlemen who came to our aid when our Toyota suddenly died in the Goodwill parking lot. These fellows leaped to our aid and pushed our car to an out-of-the way spot. Thanks, guys!