Readers rave about Seattle preschool program, kind cabdriver, helpful neighbors, grocery stores; rant about music everywhere, impatient drivers, inconsistently requiring bus fare, pets left outdoors in the cold

RAVE To the cabdriver who got me to my doctor appointments in the snow and cold. The first day he could only drive to two blocks away from my house on a hilly, icy street, and because my age and balance problems prevented me from walking to where he was parked, he came to my house, gave me his arm and safely guided me to his cab, repeating the assistance on the return trip. The next day he was able to reach the street in front of my house, but still came to the door to support me over the icy walkway to his cab, as he did again on the return trip. He did all of this with good cheer and I am so grateful for his kindness and generosity.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to bus drivers and all they put up with from the public, but rant to drivers who enforce the fare inconsistently. Once a week I see a bus driver let on a derelict adult without paying fare to avoid conflict, but I’ve also seen bus drivers deny children entrance due to lack of fare. Enforce the rules for everyone or don’t enforce them at all.

RANT To impatient drivers who speed around cars in parking lots that have stopped to allow shoppers to cross safely. I’ve almost been run over three times recently by this stupidity.

RAVE To our neighbors who have been looking after us during the severe weather, coming to our door to check our welfare, taking us to the store in their four-wheel-drive vehicles, handling our trash cans and deicing our walkways and driveway. We’re a couple in our 80s, housebound by the snow and ice, and feel so safe and blessed thanks to our neighbors.

RANT To local TV news stations for not reminding pet owners to bring their animals inside during severe cold weather, including those that usually stay outside. And rant to anyone who leaves their animals outside to begin with.

RAVE To all the wonderful grocery-store employees who worked diligently to keep shelves, refrigerators and meat counters stocked for snowstorm shoppers, and to the efficient checkers who were so pleasant throughout.

RANT To all institutions that play music constantly. On a recent trip, music was played in our Uber, inside and outside the hotel, at the pool, at restaurants, in the airport and in the plane before takeoff. Individuals can easily use headphones. Silence is golden, and helps reduce stress.

RAVE To the city of Seattle for using proceeds from the sweetened-beverage tax to provide organic produce to families of children in the Seattle preschool program. Rave also for the program, which allows children who might not be able to attend preschool an opportunity to get a head start. We’re so thrilled our 4-year-old is getting a spot.