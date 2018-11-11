Readers rave about helping dogs, helpful family, aid after accident, recycling, autumn; rant about pumping gas, downtown sidewalks, blocked sidewalk, political canvasser

RAVE To everyone who helps to rescue or save dogs: People who rescue stray dogs on the street, who transport dogs to shelters, who foster, and families who choose one of these deserving dogs. Special rave to our own rescue dog, a delightful member of the family who has brought us so much love.

RANT To the political canvasser who convinced my elderly mother that voting is now a bad idea because this person came to her door to discuss how she voted in the last election and told her she was wrong. Leave my mother alone, and congratulations, you’ve convinced a lifelong voter that voting means harassment.

RAVE To Seattle/King County for doing a great job recycling. We’ve had the good fortune to visit several states and recycling is not done well in many other places. As the world’s piles of discarded items grows ever higher, I’m encouraged by the example set here.

RANT To the neighbor who refuses to cut back trees hanging over the sidewalk with branches in peoples’ faces and overgrown ivy that covers the sidewalk, causing many to slip and fall, including me. Also to the city of Seattle for ignoring written and phoned-in complaints by me and others. When the street floods from this guy’s leaves I’ll say “I told you so!”

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the majestic autumn in the Pacific Northwest, a magical season. Rant to the ubiquitous leaf blowers. Whatever happened to rakes and brooms?

RANT To the city of Seattle for not enforcing civility laws against sitting or lying on city sidewalks. As a resident on Second Avenue, I run the gauntlet between Pike and Pine streets, and Third and Pike has become an open air market for shoplifted personal products. My wife and I have lived in our condo for 10 years and we’ll hang in there, but these issues have to negatively impact cruise-ship tourists and other tourist revenue for the city.

RAVE To the very kind people who assisted me when I was almost run over by a truck, helping me out of the crosswalk after I’d fallen down and assisting me to a bus-stop bench, taking photos of the offending truck and volunteering to be witnesses. As I mend slowly at home, I’m blown away by their many kindnesses.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the kindness of strangers who help me pump gas because of my disability. Rant that there are almost no stations that can assist the disabled. Many of us are capable of driving but are defeated when it comes to self-serve gas pumps and stations. Seattle is definitely not easy for the disabled needing to put gas in their car.

RAVE To my children, their spouses and all of my grandchildren for always providing help when I need it, without complaining.