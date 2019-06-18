RANT To local TV news broadcasts who think the plot line of a TV show or the winner of a reality-show contest is newsworthy. People who watch those shows know what’s going on and those of us who don’t watch don’t care. There must be some real news in the world outside of TV!

RAVE To Seattle City Light, who responded within half an hour when a limb fell on power lines and knocked out power down our street. Workers took down the huge limb with a bucket loader, and our power was back less than two and a half hours later. Yay!