Readers rant about noisy TV commercials, rave about stuffed dog gift

RANT To TV stations, even public television, who turn up the sound decibels for advertisements. Ouch! Are they trying to drive audiences away from television entirely?

RAVE To the sweet woman who bought my four-year-old daughter the giant stuffed dog at a yard sale. She is in love with this life-size friend that she named “Lipstick” on the spot after seeing yours in that beautiful coral color. Thank you!