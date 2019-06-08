By

RANT To the co-worker who keeps leaving the A/C on overnight: please be more considerate! I understand you’re sometimes here late and turn it on when it gets warm in the early evening, but I’m the first one in the morning and step into an icicle of an office. Also, it’s a complete waste of energy when no one is here. Please be more eco-conscious.

RAVE To the workers who take such good care of the Arboretum, and especially for the crew member that found and returned my wallet after it fell from my purse while I was walking through the park. What a relief for me to get it back!

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.

Most Read Life Stories