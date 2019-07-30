RANT to people who don’t warn you that they are sick with a cold, flu, etc. Is it really that hard to give folks a chance to steer clear? Especially if we have an underlying health condition that can be dangerous to many people, like me!

RAVE to the kind young couple who took care of an injured squirrel on our street. Their willingness to get involved and transport it to an animal rehab on a Sunday morning was inspiring and humbling.